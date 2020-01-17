Global Transdermal Patch Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026: Dosage & Price Insights, Clinical Trials by Company, Drug Class, Indication & Patent Information
Jan 17, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report unravels the in-depth analysis and present statistical and non-statistical information related to the current market trends that are prevalent at the global and regional level. In addition to this, the report successfully delivers the information about the sales, dosage and price of the medications that are delivered through this route.
The report also discusses the ongoing clinical and non-clinical parameters with respect to development of global transdermal patch market and highlights the need for integration of transdermal patches in existing drug delivery methodology available to pharmaceutical companies.
Report Highlights
- Global Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity: > US$ 15 Billion
- Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline: 100 Patches In Trials
- Clinical Insight on 66 Commercially/Marketed Transdermal Patches
- Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Drug Class, Indication & Patent Information
- Regional Trends & Market Insight: US, Europe & Asia-Pacific
- Dosage & Price Insight on Transdermal Patch
- Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Prospects
Since the advent of the transdermal drug delivery technique, there has been a continuous rise in the market of transdermal patches globally. The market growth is attributed to the advantages that are associated with the patch technique such as painless and non-invasive administration of the medication, ease of administration and the prolonged activation of the drug inside the body. The availability of large number of transdermal delivery system in the market is continuously proving to be a breakthrough and is currently undergoing by huge commercial success.
Transdermal patches offer many benefits over traditional drug delivery methodologies like pill, powder, or liquid medication. The most important and the fundamental benefit of using patches is the direct-to-bloodstream delivery while bypassing the liver's metabolic activity. This method of drug delivery is therefore a boon to the patients suffering from hepatic disorders as stress to the liver is simply bypassed. A patient's body heat activates a patch, prompting it to begin releasing medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Thus, the innovators have enough good need for development of medications mediating through this drug delivery system.
Transdermal patches can be designed to provide prolonged and controlled release of certain drugs, which can be convenient for pain-relief drugs, nicotine, and hormone products. For instance, granisetron transdermal system is a transdermal patch used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in a regulated way. The alternative forms - intravenous injections and oral tablets, both pose challenges for patients, whereas transdermal delivery provides a more comfortable and patient-friendly delivery method.
It can be well witnessed that the patch technology is playing its part and the medication in this segment have improved a lot. Clinicians wherever possible and required are more of inclined towards its use; reasons maybe several either the condition of the patient or the extra-long duration of the therapy. The need of transdermal patch drug delivery has already gained momentum and is sure to play its part in the global pharmaceutical market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Prologue to Transdermal Patch
1.1 Overview of Transdermal Patch
1.2 Relevance of Transdermal Patch
2. Types of Transdermal Patches
2.1 Single/ Multiple-Layer Drug-in-Adhesive
2.2 Reservoir Transdermal Patches
2.3 Matrix Based Transdermal Patches
2.4 Vapor Patch
2.5 Active and Passive Patch
3. Mechanism of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery
3.1 Properties of Transdermal Therapeutics
3.2 Components of Transdermal Patch
3.3 Mechanism of Motion Sickness, Nicotine & Female Contraceptive Transdermal Patch
3.4 Transdermal Patch v/s Traditional Drug Delivery Methods
4. Global Transdermal Patch Market Insight
4.1 Global Market Scenario
4.2 Regional Market Trends
4.2.1 United States
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
5. Transdermal Patches for Cardiovascular Diseases - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
5.1 Clonidine Transdermal Patch (Catapres-TTS)
5.2 Nitro Glycerin Transdermal Patch
6. Opioid Drug Containing Transdermal Patches - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
6.1 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch (Duragesic)
6.2 Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch (Butrans Patch)
7. Transdermal Patches for Neurological Disorders - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
7.1 Selegiline Transdermal Patch (Emsam)
7.2 Scopolamine Transdermal Patch (Transderm-Scop)
7.3 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch (Exelon)
7.4 Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch (Daytrana)
8. Transdermal Patch in Hormonal Therapy - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
8.1 Estradiol Transdermal Patch
8.1.1 Alora
8.1.2 Vivelle-Dot
8.2 Testosterone Transdermal Patch (Androderm)
8.3 Ethinyl Estradiol & Norelgestromin Transdermal Patch (Xulane)
9. Transdermal Patches for Other Conditions - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
9.1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch (Nicoderm CQ)
9.2 Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch (Oxytrol)
10. Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview
10.1 By Phase
10.2 By Region/Country
10.3 By Drug Class/Molecule
10.4 By Company
10.5 By Orphan & Fast Track Status
10.6 By Mode of Action
11. Global Patch Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
11.1 Unknown
11.2 Research
11.3 Preclinical
11.4 Clinical
11.5 Phase-I
11.6 Phase-I/II
11.7 Phase-II
11.8 Phase-III
11.9 Preregistration
11.10 Registered
12. Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight
13. Global Transdermal Patch Market Dynamics
13.1 Favorable Market Parameters
13.2 Commercialization Challenges
14. Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Outlook 2026
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 3M Pharmaceuticals
15.2 Acrux
15.3 Agile Therapeutics
15.4 Allergan
15.5 ANI Pharmaceuticals
15.6 Antares Pharma
15.7 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
15.8 Corium International
15.9 Chase Pharmaceuticals
15.10 DURECT Corporation
15.11 Endo Pharmaceuticals
15.12 Fempharm
15.13 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
15.14 Immune Pharmaceuticals
15.15 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals
15.16 Ipsen Bioscience
15.17 Johnson & Johnson
15.18 LaSalle Laboratories
15.19 Lavipharm-increase
15.20 MINRAD International
15.21 NeurogesX
15.22 Noven Pharmaceuticals
15.23 NuPathe
15.24 Nuvo Research
15.25 Novartis
15.26 Pain Therapeutics
15.27 ProStrakan
15.28 Purdue Pharma
15.29 Sanofi
15.30 Scilex Pharmaceuticals
15.31 Senju Pharmaceutical
15.32 Somerset Pharmaceuticals
15.33 Teikoku Seiyaku
15.34 Therapeutic Discovery Corporation
15.35 Transdermal Delivery Solutions Corp
15.36 UCB
15.37 Xel Pharmaceuticals
15.38 Zosano Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gh7ho
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article