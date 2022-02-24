Global Transdermal Patch Market Set to Surpass USD 20 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technological advancements in drug delivery have led to innovation of transdermal patches. The transdermal skin patches are articulated to deliver the active ingredients of drugs across skin into the systemic blood circulation in a continued or measured mode through diffusion. Apart from being convenient to patients and non-invasive, transdermal patches offer other advantages such as circumventing first-pass digestion and avoidance of gastric/enzymatic degradation. The transdermal patches are currently being commercialized as hassle-free, convenient, and durable products. These patches can be worn until seven days, depending on their therapeutic indication.



The pipeline for global transdermal patches is crowded, which suggests positive future of these patches in forthcoming years. For instance, recent clinical trial from Starton Therapeutics showed the promising results of STAR-LLD continuous delivery transdermal patch containing lenalidomide in a non-GLP rabbit pharmacokinetic (PK) and skin irritation study. Moreover, US FDA has also assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of March 11, 2022 for the new drug application for Aldarity (donepezil transdermal system) for the treatment of patients with dementia due to mild, moderate, and severe Alzheimer disease. Aldarity is a once weekly transdermal formulation of donepezil that is designed to be worn for 7 days with consistent adhesion. These rising trends will propel the growth of market during the forecast period.



Currently, vaccine segment doesn't have any transdermal patch showing that this area has lots of untapped opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. Several ongoing clinical trials are evaluating novel vaccine patch for influenza, HIV, COVID-19, and others.

Recently in 2022, Institut Pasteur Korea (IPK) announced a research service agreement executed with Juvic Inc. for the joint development of microneedle based influenza vaccines. Merging Juvic's microneedle production technology and IPK's vaccine research and development capabilities, this collaboration is expected to facilitate the development of a microneedle influenza vaccine patch. Notably, the microneedle-based vaccine not only reduces the pain dramatically during vaccination but also can be distributed at room-temperature.

Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Transdermal Path Market Outlook

Global Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity > USD 20 Billion

Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication, Drug Molecule & Phase

Comprehensive Insight On 60 Transdermal Patch Available Commercially

Comprehensive Insight On 80 Transdermal Patch In Clinical Trials By Phase

Transdermal Patch Dosage & Price Availability By Indication

The global transdermal patch market is expected to witness high growth rates which is due to presence of key players and established healthcare infrastructure. Further beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are also expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, high adoption rate of advance technologies is also expected to impel the growth of market in the region. As per the report findings, the global transdermal patch market is expected to surpass US$ 20 Billion by 2028.



The U.S. is currently dominating the global patch market due to presence of key transdermal drug delivery innovative companies and established healthcare infrastructure, beneficial government initiatives along with surge in the number of research partnership, increasing adoption of various strategies such as product innovation and increasing product launches and approval in this region. Apart from this, Europe has also emerged out to be potential market in last few years due to rising availability of products, increasing smoking population, and increasing awareness about the availability of patches in the market.

The report global transdermal patch market provides detailed analysis on the currently market product along with their price, dosage, and generic availability. The insights into ongoing clinical trials by company, drug class, indication, and phase are also reported.



Key Topics Covered:

Transdermal Patches Classification

Mechanism of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery

Global Transdermal Patch Market Outlook

Global Transdermal Patch Market Trends by Region

Transdermal Patches for Cardiovascular Diseases - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Opioid Drug Containing Transdermal Patches - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Transdermal Patch in Hormonal Therapy - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Transdermal Patches for Neurological Disorders - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Transdermal Patches for Other Conditions - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview

Global Patch Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight

Global Transdermal Patch Market Dynamic

Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Outlook 2028

