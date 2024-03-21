Global Transfection Technologies Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Increasing R&D Efforts in Cell Biology, Growing Focus on Personalized Medicines and Rising Demand for Advanced Therapeutic Products

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transfection Technologies Market by Product (Kits, Equipment), Method (Physical (Electroporation, Microinjection), Biochemical (Lipofection, Calcium Phosphate), Viral), Application (Biomedical Research, Therapeutic Delivery) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transfection technologies market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological advancements in physical transfection methods, increasing research and development efforts in cell biology, growing focus on personalized medicines, and rising demand for advanced therapeutic products.

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share by product type in 2022

In 2022, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of product type in the global transfection technologies market. The factors like growing demand for high quality reagents to transfect nucleic acids into cells. The increasing focus on development of personalized medicines is also driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the market share of the kits & reagents market is expected to grow simultaneously with the increasing need for advanced therapies.

The North America dominated the transfection technologies market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

North America dominated the global transfection technologies market in 2022. This dominance is attributed to the presence of academic and research centers, often associated with drug discovery and development. Additionally, the region is experiencing increased investments in biologics and advanced dosage forms. The growing need to expedite the drug development process, which typically spans 10 to 12 years, has further fueled the demand for transfection technologies. Consequently, the North America market is witnessing growth due to the development of novel drug products and the growing research and development in cell biology efforts in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Transfection Technologies Market, by Product, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Transfection Technologies Market, by Method, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Transfection Technologies Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Transfection Technologies Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Transfection Technologies Market: Geographic Analysis

Premium Insights

Transfection Technologies Market Overview - Growing Demand for Cell and Gene Therapy to Drive Market Growth

Asia-Pacific : Transfection Technologies Market, by Product and Country - Kits & Reagents Held Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2022

Transfection Technologies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - India to Register Highest CAGR in Global Transfection Technologies Market Over Forecast Period

Transfection Technologies Market Share, by Product, 2022 - Kits & Reagents Held Largest Share of Products Market in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cell and Gene Therapy

Rising Research Activity and R&D Funding

Alliances for Developing Advanced Therapeutic Products

Expanded Applications of Transfection Technologies

Technological Advancements

Restraints

Limited Efficiency of Transfection Methods

High Cost of Transfection Products

Adoption of Alternative Methods

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Personalized Medicines

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Concern Related to Cytotoxicity and Transfection in Hard-To-Transfect Cells

Challenges Associated with Large-Scale Transfection Processes

Companies Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG (Polyplus)

Lonza

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Maxcyte

Revvity

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Boc Sciences

Rjh Biosciences

Synvolux

Altogen Biosystems

Bioivt

Incella GmbH

Invivogen

Phoreus Biotech

Stemcell Technologies

Ez Biosystems

Oz Biosciences

Chemicell GmbH

