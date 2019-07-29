Global Transfer Switch Industry
Jul 29, 2019, 17:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfer Switch market worldwide is projected to grow by US$630.
65 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Automatic Transfer Switch Market, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Million by the year 2025, Automatic Transfer Switch Market will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799830/?utm_source=PRN
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$24.1 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$65 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Automatic Transfer Switch Market will reach a market size of US$95.5 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$164.5 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (India); Camsco Electric Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); Cummins, Inc. (USA); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Emersion Electric Co. (USA); Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA); General Electric Company (USA); Kohler Company (USA); Kohler Power Group (USA); Regal Beloit Corporation (USA); Russelectric® Inc. (USA); Socomec Group (France)
TRANSFER SWITCH MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transfer Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Global
Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Transfer Switch Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Transfer Switch Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Historic MARKET Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Industrial (End-Use) Market by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Transfer Switch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market Share
Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Transfer Switch Market in the United States by Switch
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown
by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Transfer Switch Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Transfer Switch Historic Market Review by
Switch Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Transfer Switch Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Transfer Switch Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Transfer Switch Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Transfer Switch: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Switch Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 32: Transfer Switch Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Transfer
Switch in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Transfer Switch Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Transfer Switch Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Transfer Switch Market by Switch Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Transfer Switch in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Transfer Switch Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Transfer Switch Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Automatic Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market Share (in
%) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Manual Transfer Switch Market (Switch Type) Market Share (in %)
of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Transfer Switch Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Transfer Switch Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Transfer Switch Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Transfer Switch Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Transfer Switch Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: Transfer Switch Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Transfer Switch Market in France by Switch Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Transfer Switch Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Transfer Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Transfer Switch Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Transfer Switch Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Transfer Switch Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Transfer Switch Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Transfer Switch Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Transfer Switch Market by Switch Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Transfer Switch in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Transfer Switch Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Transfer Switch: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Switch Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 71: Transfer Switch Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis
by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transfer Switch in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Transfer Switch Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Transfer Switch Historic Market Review by
Switch Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Transfer Switch Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Transfer Switch Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Transfer Switch Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Transfer Switch Market in Russia by Switch Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Transfer Switch Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown
by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Transfer Switch Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Transfer Switch Market in Asia-Pacific by Switch
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Transfer Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Transfer Switch Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Transfer Switch Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Transfer Switch Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Transfer Switch Historic Market Review by
Switch Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Transfer Switch Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Transfer Switch Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Transfer Switch Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Transfer Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Transfer Switch Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Transfer Switch Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Transfer Switch Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transfer Switch:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Switch
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 122: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market Share
Analysis by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Transfer Switch in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 128: Transfer Switch Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Switch Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Transfer Switch Market by Switch
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Transfer Switch in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Transfer Switch Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Transfer Switch Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Transfer Switch Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown
by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Transfer Switch Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Transfer Switch Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Transfer Switch Market in Brazil by Switch Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Transfer Switch Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Transfer Switch Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Transfer Switch Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Transfer Switch Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Transfer Switch Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Transfer Switch Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Transfer Switch Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 155: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Latin America by
Switch Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Transfer Switch Market Share
Breakdown by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Transfer Switch Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Transfer Switch Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Transfer Switch Historic Market by
Switch Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Transfer Switch Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Switch Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Transfer Switch Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Transfer Switch Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Transfer Switch: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Switch Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 170: Transfer Switch Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Transfer
Switch in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Transfer Switch Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Transfer Switch Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Transfer Switch Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Switch Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Transfer Switch Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 179: Transfer Switch Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Transfer Switch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Transfer Switch Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Switch Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Transfer Switch Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Transfer Switch Market by Switch Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Transfer Switch in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Transfer Switch Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Transfer Switch Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Transfer Switch Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Transfer Switch Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Transfer Switch Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Switch Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Market Share
Breakdown by Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Transfer Switch Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Transfer Switch Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Transfer Switch Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Transfer Switch Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Switch Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Transfer Switch Market in Africa by Switch Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown by
Switch Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Transfer Switch Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Transfer Switch Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Transfer Switch Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CAMSCO ELECTRIC
CUMMINS
EATON CORPORATION PLC
EMERSION ELECTRIC
GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
KOHLER COMPANY
KOHLER POWER GROUP
REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION
RUSSELECTRIC® INC.
SOCOMEC GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
