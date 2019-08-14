Global Transformer Core Market Analysis & Trends to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transformer Core Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transformer Core Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Rise in government investments among emerging countries, increasing demand for transformer core in the power industry, and recent technological developments in transformer core.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



By design, the market is classified into closed-core, and shell-core. Closed-core is further segmented into E-I Lamination, and E-E Lamination.

Shell-core is further classified into L-L Lamination, and U-I Lamination.

Based on the type, the market is divided into distribution transformer, isolation transformers, power transformer, core transformers, auto transformers, and other types.

Depending on the application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics transformer, and power industry transformer.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Government Investments among Emerging Countries

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Transformer Core in the Power Industry

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Transformer Core

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Transformer Core Market, By Design

4.1 Closed-core

4.1.1 E-I Lamination

4.1.2 E-E Lamination

4.2 Shell-core

4.2.1 L-L Lamination

4.2.2 U-I Lamination



5 Transformer Core Market, By Type

5.1 Distribution Transformer

5.2 Isolation Transformers

5.3 Power Transformer

5.4 Core Transformers

5.5 Auto Transformers

5.6 Other Types



6 Transformer Core Market, By Application

6.1 Consumer Electronics Transformer

6.2 Power Industry Transformer



7 Transformer Core Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ABB Ltd.

9.2 Hyosung Corporation and Siemens AG.

9.3 Hitachi Ltd.

9.4 Toshiba Corporation

9.5 Siemens AG

9.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

9.7 Crompton Greaves

9.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.9 Ferroxcube International Holding B.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42cgh4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

