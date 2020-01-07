NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Transformer Core Market, By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformer, Auto Transformer), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2024

Global transformer core market stood at $ 5.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 7.5 billion by 2024. Growth in the global transformer core market can be attributed to the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing government expenditure towards the development of renewable energy projects to meet the growing energy demand is further going to upsurge the global transformer core market through 2024.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To study and forecast the global market size of the transformer core market.

• To outline, classify and estimate the global transformer core market on the basis of type and regional distribution.

• To understand the regional market structure of transformer core market - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the global transformer core market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the global transformer core market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new entrants in the global transformer core market.

• To strategically profile the leading players operating in the market.

Global transformer core market is controlled by these major players, namely– ABB Group (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading transformer core players across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key offerings, prices of services and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the end users, distribution network and regional presence of all major transformer core companies across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size for global transformer core market using a bottom-up approach, where equipment manufacturer's sales data for transformer core types (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformers, Auto Transformers) was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources, directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• Transformer core manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to transformer core market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as transformer core service providers, customers and policy makers and which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the transformer core has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Power Transformer

o Distribution Transformer

o Isolation Transformers

o Auto Transformers

• Market, by Geography:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of APAC

o North America

US

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players on the basis of product portfolio, production plants, market pricing, sales footprint, target customer types, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in transformer core market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major countries.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



