Global Transformer Industry Report 2023: Competitive Analysis, Prices and Factors Determining Transformer Prices, Production Capacity and utilisation, Long-term Demand Trends

These results are verified by reports from the market of transformer manufactures announcing price increase of 8%-10% in May 2021, w.e.f. June 2021, with a warning that further increases may follow. Lead times have doubled and more. The US PPI records a production cost increase in 2021 of 36% for power and distribution transformers and 20% yoy July 2022.

There have been wide variations country to country. For example, Chinese sales grew 28% in value in 2021, compared with 4% in India, while India suffered falls in domestic production of transformers of 19.2% in 2019 and of 22.7% in 2020 and the market remained static due to imports.

Vol 1 of the Transformer Report provides sales forecasts, market analysis of sales, production, imports, ex-ports, production shares, the installed base of transformers, global trade and factors determining prices.

Vol 2 contains a wide range of descriptive material about the transformer markets, products and the industry. These are the accumulation of years of researching these markets and industries. This volume may be of less interest to professionals in the transformer industry but offer valuable insights to experts from other fields who are less familiar with transformers.

A full list of contents is contained in the Table of Contents. Topics include outlines of the many transformer types, background information about low voltage transformers, descriptions of the different distribution network systems of Europe and North America and their impact on global practice, the use and impact of solar inverters on the distribution transformer market, with a survey of hosting capacity practices and developments, redundancy at N-1 and other levels, smart transformers, a survey of MEPS and high efficiency transformers, the supply chain and logistics.

Prices and factors determining transformer prices

The composition of production costs for transformers is shown, with their % contribution. The future price trends for the important materials and components in different regions is charted, together with PPI (Producer Price Indices) for transformers or electrical equipment. These are essential inputs to the new forecasting model.

Production capacity and utilisation

Production capacity for manufacturers in each important market, together with utilisation factors. In the last decade the transformer market has been affected by excess production capacity, sometimes and in some countries a high level but this is being reduced and utilisation levels are increasing.

Long-term demand trend

The publisher maintains a historical database of generating and transformer capacity for every country, recorded from 1900 to 2022 and forecast to 2050. Demand consists of current sales for new capacity plus replacements of old plant. The chart plots the new installations, replacements and the total. Replacements have been calculated as the amount installed at the date of installation, not as a % of the current installed capacity, which over-estimates the amount of replacement in a growing market. The model distinguishes very clearly between growing markets and mature markets which have little new growth but high replacement volume.

Competitive analysis

Production share data is provided as outlined above. The report also contains detailed profiles of the major global and regional manufacturers, mostly based in Europe, North and South America and Asia Pacific. These include some companies which are seeking to expand from a strong national base but in a limited market to regional sales and further. As well as these profiles, the report lists several hundred companies with their main products.

Market analysis - production, import, exports, sales

Market analysis of value ($), by country - production, import, exports, sales

Market analysis of capacity MVA, by country - production, import, exports, sales

Market analysis of value ($), by country, by transformer technology and voltage - production, imports, exports, sales

Market analysis of capacity (MVA), by country, by transformer technology, voltage and capacity - production, import, exports, sales

Sales analysis

Sales in value ($) - by country, 2020, forecast 2021 to 2027

Sales in capacity (MVA) - by country, 2020, forecast 2021 to 2027

Sales in capacity (MVA) - by country and transformer segment, voltage and capacity, 2020, forecast 2021 to 2027

Production shares

Production % shares of manufactures' sales of transformers = $5 million

For Europe (79 cos), USA (47 cos), Canada (13 cos) , Mexico (21 cos) , Brazil 24 cos), India (20 cos)

Definitions

Transformer segment refers to function - Central GSU =36 kV, =10 MVA, Distributed GSU, <36 kV, <10 MVA, Net-work PT =36 kV, =10 MVA, Network DT <36 kV, <10 MVA, Dry-type MV & LV

Transformer technology refers to the type of transformer - Power oil-filled transformer =36 kV, =10 MVA, Distribution oil-filled transformer <36 kV, <10 MVA, Dry-type >1kV, Dry-type <1kV

Installed base of transformers

Installed transformer capacity (MVA) - by country, by segment, voltage and capacity

Ratios of transformer capacity (MVA) to generating capacity (MW) - by country, by segment, voltage and capacity

Numbers of distribution transformers and capacity (kVA) - by country, kVA/unit

Development of distributed and central generation

World central and distributed GSU transformer capacity (MVA) plotted from 1990 to 2030

A chapter outlines the recent trends in development of distributed generation and its impact on central generation, with surveys of renewables growth and the different technologies.

Trade of power and distribution transformers, 2020

Imports of oil-filled transformers by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA

Exports of oil-filled transformers by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA

Imports of dry-type transformers by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA

Exports of dry-type transformers by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA

Top 35 importers and exporters, analysed by capacity, 2020

Top 35 importers of oil-filled transformers total, by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA

Top 35 exporters of oil-filled transformers total, by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA

Top 35 importers of dry-type transformers total, by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA

Top 35 exporters of dry-type transformers total, by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA

Top 35 importers and exporters, analysed by voltage, 2020

Top 35 importers of transformers total, by PT oil-filled HV, DT oil-filled MV, dry-type MV, dry-type LV

Top 35 exporters of transformers total, by PT oil-filled HV, DT oil-filled MV, dry-type MV, dry-type LV

Note: Trade data is not yet available for 2021 for all countries, including some which are in the Top 35.



Key Topics Covered:

Vol 1

Chapter 1 - Executive Summary

Chapter 2 - the World Market for Power and Distribution Transformers

Chapter 3 - North American Transformer Markets (Usa, Canada, Mexico)

Chapter 4 - Lac Transformer Market

Chapter 5 - European Transformer Markets

Chapter 6 - CIS Transformer Market

Chapter 7 - African Transformer Markets

Chapter 8 - Middle Eastern Transformer Markets

Chapter 9 - Chinese Transformer Markets

Chapter 10 - Asia-Pacific Transformer Markets

Chapter 11 - Price Trends and Factors Driving Transformer Prices

Chapter 12 - the Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050

Chapter 13 - Transformer Production Capacity

Chapter 14 - Recent Trends in Central and Distributed Transformer Capacity

Chapter 15 - Top 35 Importers and Exporters of Transformers

Chapter 16 - Methodology

Vol 2

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Transformer Types - GSU, Power and Distribution, Industrial Transformers

Chapter 3 - Low Voltage Transformers Background Information

Chapter 4 - Solar PV Solar PV and Transformerless Inverters

Chapter 5 - Network Transformer Layout

Chapter 6 - Hosting Capacity of Distribution Networks and Dg Penetration

Chapter 7 - Smart Transformers

Chapter 8 - N+1 Standard, N+2 and 2N, Redundancy and Replacement

Chapter 9 - MEPs - Minimum Energy Performance Standards

Chapter 10 - High-Efficiency Transformers

Chapter 11 - The Supply Chain

Chapter 12- Logistics

Chapter 13 - Electrification

