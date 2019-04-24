Global Transformer Oil Market Analysis & Outlook 2015-2018 and 2019-2023 - Growing Popularity of Bio-based Transformer Oil

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transformer Oil Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transformer oil market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The transformer oil market is expected to increase due to the expansion of the transformer market, rising investment in the electrical transmission infrastructure, increasing demand for electricity, a growing number of smart grid distribution systems, surging energy demand, rising industrial activities, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as increasing adoption of dry-type transformers, high cost of transformer oil, wearing effects of sulfur in transformer oil, etc.

The global transformer oil market is highly dominated with few market players operating worldwide. Some transformer oil market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. The producers of transformer oil produce different types of transformer oil for different applications. Further, key players of the transformer oil market are Nynas AB, Ergon, Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Apar industries Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Transformer Oil: An Overview

2.1.1 Uses of Transformer Oil

2.1.2 Properties of Transformer Oil

2.1.3 Different Types of Transformer Oil Tests

2.2 Transformer Oil Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Transformer Oil Segmentation by Type

2.2.2 Transformer Oil Segmentation by Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Transformer Oil Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Transformer Oil Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Transformer Oil Market by Type (Mineral-based, Silicone-based and Bio-based)

3.1.4 Global Transformer Oil Market by Application (Small Transformers, Large Transformers, Utilities and Others)

3.1.5 Global Transformer Oil Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Others)

3.2 Global Transformer Oil Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Mineral-based Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Naphthenic and Paraffinic Mineral-based Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Silicone-based Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Bio-based Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.3 Global Transformer Oil Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Small Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Large Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Utilities Transformer Oil Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Others Transformer Oil Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Transformer Oil Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Transformer Oil Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Transformer Oil Market: An Analysis

4.4 RoW Transformer Oil Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Expansion of the Transformer Market

5.1.2 Rising Investment in the Electrical Transmission Infrastructure

5.1.3 Increasing Demand for Electricity

5.1.4 Growing Number of Smart Grid Distribution Systems

5.1.5 Surging Energy Demand

5.1.6 Rising Industrial Activities

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Dry-type Transformers

5.2.2 High Cost of Transformer Oil

5.2.3 Wearing Effects of Sulfur in Transformer Oil

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Bio-based Transformer Oil

5.3.2 Rapid Growth in Rural Electrification

5.3.3 Environmental Push Towards Using Re-refined Oil



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Transformer Oil Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Transformer Oil Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nynas AB

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Ergon Inc.

7.3 PetroChina Company Limited

7.4 Apar Industries Ltd.



