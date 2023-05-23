Global Transformer Winding Machines Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transformer winding machines market grew from $0.9 billion in 2022 to $0.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The transformer winding machines market is expected to grow to $1.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Major players in the transformer winding machines market are SILMEK SRL, ACME Electronics, Synthesis Winding Technologies, Sagar Industries, Specific Mechatronics, Transwind Technologies, Tesca Technologies, Keshav Precision Products, KB Machineries, Young Technocrafts, Formertron Engineering Pvt Ltd., Transwind Technologies, Sanghani Electricals, Associated Technocrats, and H. K. Enterprises.

The transformer winding machines market consists of sales of manual transformer winding machines, programmable transformer winding machines, and automatic transformer winding machines.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The transformer winding machines are machines used to produce coils for transformers. Transformers winding machines or coil winding machines has application in winding of coil on the bobbin (the cylindrical platform on which the copper coil is winded) to make a transformer. They are also used for winding coils for toroidal transformers that have copper wire wrapped around a cylindrical core.



North America was the largest region in the transformer winding machines market in 2022. The regions covered in the transformer winding report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of transformer winding machines are automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Automatic transformer winding machines are digitally controlled winding machines that are efficient. These automatic transformer winding machines help to cut down on electricity waste. The different applications of transformer winding machines include power, automobile, electrical, electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others.



The increase in demand for electric vehicles is contributing to the growth of the transformer winding machines market over the coming years. In electric vehicles, the auxiliary battery provides electricity to power the vehicle, and the car charger port is used to connect to an external power source to charge the vehicle. Charging stations are connected to the grid, which requires transformers to efficiently operate the power supply.

The increased demand for transformers propels the requirement for transformer winding machines. For instance, according to the annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022, an annual report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), an intergovernmental organization, the sales of electric cars including fully electric and plug-in hybrids doubled in 2021 to reach a new record of 6.6 million. In 2021, electric car sales nearly tripled to 3.3 million in China, accounting for about half of the global total. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the transformer winding machines market.



The growing technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the transformer winding machines market. Major companies operating in the transformer winding sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the transformer winding market to strengthen their position.

For instance, in 2021, BTSR International, an Italy-based manufacturer of electronic sensors for quality control in manufacturing, launched its CWF 2000 device based on multi-patented system technology. Its design and execution enable it to feed the wire consistently and uniformly, regardless of the wire's speed, which is linked to the machine speed and coil size, as well as the coil section or shape.



The countries covered in the transformer winding machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

