Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Prospects 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies
Report Details
The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% in the first half of the forecast period. Stem cell therapies accounted for the majority of the revenue in the market with an estimated market share of 56.0% in 2017.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new report you find 306-page report you will receive 109 tables and 67 figures - all unavailable elsewhere.
The 306-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Global Translational Regenerative Medicine submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 covering:
• Stem Cell Therapies
• Tissue Engineered Products
• Gene Therapies
This study discusses the late-state clinical trials and pipeline as well as market drivers and restraints of each submarket.
• Translational Regenerative Medicine regional market forecasts from 2018-2028, covering:
• United States
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
• Forecasts from 2018-2028 of the leading products in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:
• Osteocel Plus
• Trinity ELITE
• TEMCELL /Prochymal
• Apligraf
• Dermagraft
• Epifix
• ReCell
• Neovasculgen
• Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec)
• IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec)
• Assessment of the leading companies in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:
• Alphatec Spine
• Anterogen
• Athersys
• Avita Medical
• AxoGen
• Medipost
• Mesoblast
• NuVasive
• Ocata Therapeutics
• Organogenesis
• Pharmicell
• Regenerys
• TiGenix
• UniQure
• Vericel Corporation
• Information on current developments, current advancements and current key approvals in the field of translational regenerative medicine market.
• SWOT and Porter's Five Force analysis of the translational regenerative medicine market
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Translational Regenerative Medicine Market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Prospects 2018-2028: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2157/Global-Translational-Regenerative-Medicine-Market-Prospects-2018-2028
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
Advanced BioHealing
Advanced Tissue Sciences
Advantagene
Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.
AlloSource
AlphaTec Spine
Amedica
Amgen
Amorcyte
Amorepacific Group
AnGes MG
Angioblast Systems
Anika Therapeutics
Anterogen
Apceth
Arcarios B.V
Ark Therapeutics
Athersys Inc
Avita Medical
Axiogenesis AG
AxoGen
Baxter
Beike Biotechnology
Benda Pharmaceutical
BioCardia, Inc.
BioD
Bioheart
BioMed Realty Trust, Inc
BioSante Pharmaceuticals
BioTime
BioTissue AG
BioVex Inc
Blackstone Medical
Bluebird bio, Inc.
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
Caladrius Biosciences
California Stem Cell Inc
Capricor
Cardio3BioSciences
Celgene
Cell Medica
Cell Targeting
CellCo Tec
Cellerant Therapeutics
Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.
Cephalon
Ceregene
CHA Biotech
Chiesi Farmaceutici
Cipla
Co.don AG
Cold Genesys
Cook Biotech Inc
Cytomedix
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
Daiichi Sankyo
DePuy Mitek (Johnson & Johnson)
Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.
FibroCell Science
Gamida Cell Ltd
GE Healthcare
Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)
Histogenics
Homology Medicines, Inc.
Humacyte
Human Stem Cell Institute
Insulete Inc
Integra LifeSciences
Interxon Corporation
Invetech
Irvine Scientific
ISTO Technologies
Janssen Biotech Inc
Japan Tissue Engineering Co
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Kinetic Concept Inc
Kite Pharma
LecTec Corporation
Lincoln Park Capital
Lonza
Lonza Houston, Inc.
MacroCure
Medipost
Medtronic
Mesoblast
MiMedx Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi Tanabe
Myriad Genetics
Neostem
Neuralstem
Nippon Zoki Pharmaceuticals
NuVasive
Ocata Therapeutics
OncoCyte
Orchard Therapeutics
Organovo
Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi)
Orteq Ltd.
Orthofix
Osiris Therapeutics
Oxford BioMedica
Pall Corporation
Parcell Laboratories
Pfizer, Inc.
Pharmicell
Promethera Biosciences SA
Regenerys
Regeneus
Reliance Life Sciences
ReNeuron
RTI Surgical
Rusnano Corporation
Sangamo Biosciences
Sanofi
Semma Therapeutics
Servier
Shanghai Sunway Biotech
Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech
Shire
Singapore General Hospital
Skye Orthobiologics
Smith & Nephewbv
Sobi Partners
Spark Therapeutics
StemCells, Inc.
Stempeutics Research
Stratatech Corporation
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
TCA Cellular Therapy
Tengion Inc
Teva Pharmaceuticals
TiGenix
TissueGene, Inc.
U.S. Stem Cell Inc.
UniQure
Vericel Corporation
Viacyte Inc
Vital Therapies
WKD Holding Oy
Xcellerex
Xenetic Biosciences
Zimmer
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article