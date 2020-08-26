Global Transmission Fluids Industry
Global Transmission Fluids Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027
Aug 26, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transmission Fluids estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799833/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Transmission Fluids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Afton Chemical Corporation
- Amsoil, Inc.
- BASF SE
- BP PLC
- Chevron Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Fuchs Petrolub SE
- Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.
- Millers Oils Ltd.
- Pennzoil
- PetroChina Company Limited
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- SINOPEC Group
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Total SA
- Valvoline, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799833/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transmission Fluids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2021
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Transmission Fluids Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Transmission Fluids Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) (Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) (Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Mineral (Base Oil) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Mineral (Base Oil) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Mineral (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Synthetic (Base Oil) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Synthetic (Base Oil) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Synthetic (Base Oil) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Off-Road Vehicle (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Off-Road Vehicle (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Off-Road Vehicle (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Transmission Fluids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2021
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Transmission Fluids Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Transmission Fluids Market in the United States by
Base Oil: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Transmission Fluids Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Transmission Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Transmission Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review
by Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Transmission Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Transmission Fluids Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Transmission Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Transmission Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Japanese Transmission Fluids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 54: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market by Base Oil:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Transmission Fluids in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Transmission Fluids Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Transmission Fluids Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2021
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Transmission Fluids Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027
Table 71: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Transmission Fluids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 74: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Transmission Fluids Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: French Transmission Fluids Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Transmission Fluids Market in France by Base Oil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Transmission Fluids Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Transmission Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Transmission Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Transmission Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Transmission Fluids Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Transmission Fluids Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 93: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Transmission Fluids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Transmission Fluids Market by Base Oil:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Transmission Fluids in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Transmission Fluids Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Transmission Fluids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Transmission Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Transmission Fluids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base
Oil for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Transmission Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Transmission Fluids Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Transmission Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review
by Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Transmission Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Transmission Fluids Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Transmission Fluids Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Transmission Fluids Market in Russia by Base Oil:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Transmission Fluids Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Transmission Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 131: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027
Table 134: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 137: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 140: Transmission Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Transmission Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Transmission Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by Base
Oil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Transmission Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Transmission Fluids Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Transmission Fluids Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Transmission Fluids Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Transmission Fluids Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 159: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Transmission Fluids Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review by
Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Transmission Fluids Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Transmission Fluids Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Transmission Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Transmission Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 174: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Transmission Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 177: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transmission Fluids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transmission Fluids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base
Oil for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market
Share Analysis by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 186: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 188: Transmission Fluids Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market by Base
Oil: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Transmission Fluids in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Transmission Fluids Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Transmission Fluids Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027
Table 203: Transmission Fluids Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 206: Transmission Fluids Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Transmission Fluids Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Transmission Fluids Market in Brazil by Base Oil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis
by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Transmission Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Transmission Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Transmission Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Transmission Fluids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Transmission Fluids Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 225: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to
2027
Table 230: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America
by Base Oil: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market
Share Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 233: Transmission Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 234: Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 236: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 241: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Historic Market
by Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 248: Transmission Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Transmission Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 254: Iranian Transmission Fluids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 255: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 257: Transmission Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027
Table 260: Transmission Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799833/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker