Global Transmission Fluids Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transmission Fluids estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799833/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Transmission Fluids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Afton Chemical Corporation

Amsoil, Inc.

BASF SE

BP PLC

Chevron Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.

Millers Oils Ltd.

Pennzoil

PetroChina Company Limited

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SINOPEC Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Total SA

Valvoline, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799833/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transmission Fluids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2021

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Transmission Fluids Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Transmission Fluids Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) (Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF) (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Mineral (Base Oil) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Mineral (Base Oil) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Mineral (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Synthetic (Base Oil) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Synthetic (Base Oil) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Synthetic (Base Oil) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Off-Road Vehicle (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Off-Road Vehicle (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Off-Road Vehicle (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transmission Fluids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2021

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Transmission Fluids Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Transmission Fluids Market in the United States by

Base Oil: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Transmission Fluids Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Transmission Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Transmission Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review

by Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Transmission Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Transmission Fluids Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Transmission Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Transmission Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: Japanese Transmission Fluids Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 54: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market by Base Oil:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Transmission Fluids in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Transmission Fluids Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Transmission Fluids Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2021

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Transmission Fluids Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027



Table 71: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Transmission Fluids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 74: Transmission Fluids Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Transmission Fluids Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: French Transmission Fluids Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Transmission Fluids Market in France by Base Oil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Transmission Fluids Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Transmission Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Transmission Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Transmission Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Transmission Fluids Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Transmission Fluids Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 93: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Transmission Fluids Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Transmission Fluids Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Transmission Fluids Market by Base Oil:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Transmission Fluids in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Transmission Fluids Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Transmission Fluids:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Transmission Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Transmission Fluids:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base

Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Transmission Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Transmission Fluids Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Transmission Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review

by Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Transmission Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Transmission Fluids Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Transmission Fluids Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Transmission Fluids Market in Russia by Base Oil:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Transmission Fluids Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Transmission Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 131: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027



Table 134: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 137: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Transmission Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Transmission Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Transmission Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by Base

Oil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Transmission Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Transmission Fluids Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Transmission Fluids Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Transmission Fluids Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Transmission Fluids Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Transmission Fluids Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review by

Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Transmission Fluids Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Transmission Fluids Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Transmission Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Transmission Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 174: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Transmission Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 177: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transmission Fluids:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transmission Fluids:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base

Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market

Share Analysis by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transmission Fluids Market in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 186: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 188: Transmission Fluids Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market by Base

Oil: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Transmission Fluids in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Transmission Fluids Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Transmission Fluids Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027



Table 203: Transmission Fluids Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 206: Transmission Fluids Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Transmission Fluids Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Transmission Fluids Market in Brazil by Base Oil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis

by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Transmission Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Transmission Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Transmission Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Transmission Fluids Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Transmission Fluids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Transmission Fluids Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 225: Transmission Fluids Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to

2027



Table 230: Transmission Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America

by Base Oil: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Market

Share Breakdown by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Transmission Fluids Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 233: Transmission Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 234: Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 236: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 241: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Historic Market

by Base Oil in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Transmission Fluids Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Transmission Fluids Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 248: Transmission Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Market for Transmission Fluids: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Transmission Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Transmission Fluids Market Share Analysis by

Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transmission Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 254: Iranian Transmission Fluids Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 255: Transmission Fluids Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 257: Transmission Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2020-2027



Table 260: Transmission Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Transmission Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Base Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799833/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

