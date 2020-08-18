Global Transmission Repair Market (2019 to 2025) - by Vehicle Type, Repair Type, Component, Company and Geography, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Repair Type, by Component, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transmission Repair Market is projected to reach USD 231 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The major factors contributing in the growth of the market are increasing vehicle production, the increasing demand for vehicles and increasing average vehicle miles travelled.



The Global Transmission Repair Market can be segregated based on vehicle type, repair type and component. In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segregated into passenger car, LCV and HCV. Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to increasing sales of the passenger cars and increasing average vehicle miles travelled.



Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the transmission repair market during 2021-2025 due to increasing commercial vehicle sales and developed infrastructure in the region. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing vehicle sales.



The major player operating in the Global Transmission Repair Market are Allison Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Borgwarner, Mister Transmission, Aamco Transmissions etc.



Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Transmission Repair which covers production, demand and supply of Transmission Repair market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Transmission Repair Market in terms of volume and Value.

To classify and forecast the Global Transmission Repair Market based on vehicle type, repair type, component and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Transmission Repair Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Transmission Repair Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Transmission Repair Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Transmission Repair Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Repair Decision

5.2. Challenges & Unmet Needs

5.3. Brand Recall



6. Global Transmission Repair Production Overview



7. Global Transmission Repair Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

7.2.2. By Repair Type (Transmission General Repair (TGRM) and Transmission Overhaul (TOM))

7.2.3. By Component (Gasket & Seal, Transmission Filter, O-Ring, Fluid, Flywheel, Pressure Plate, Oil Pump and Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe & CIS Countries Transmission Repair Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index



10. North America Transmission Repair Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America Transmission Repair Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. South America: Country Analysis



12. Middle East & Africa Transmission Repair Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index

12.4. MEA: Country Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Price Point Analysis



16. Policy & Regulatory



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Allison Transmission

17.2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

17.3. Continental AG

17.4. AAMCO Transmissions

17.5. Firestone Complete Auto Care

17.6. Mister Transmission Ltd.

17.7. Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care

17.8. Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

17.9. BorgWarner Inc.

17.10. Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission



18. Strategic Recommendations



19. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7aad1d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

