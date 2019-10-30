Global Transparent Ceramics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparent Ceramics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$787.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 19.7%. Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$513.8 Million by the year 2025, Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics will reach a market size of US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$176 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (ACM); American Elements; Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.; Ceradyne, Inc.; CeramTec-ETEC GmbH; Ceranova Corporation; CoorsTek, Inc.; II-VI Optical Systems; Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Konoshima Chemicals; Kyocera Corporation; McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC; Morgan Advanced Materials PLC; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Rauschert Steinbach GmbH; Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials; SCHOTT AG; Shanghai Siccas High Technology Corporation; Surmet Corporation







