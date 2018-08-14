Global Transparent Digital Signage Coolers Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Crystal Display Systems, InnoGlass Technology, LWO Technology, Procool & Semicom Visual
12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Transparent Digital Signage Coolers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transparent digital signage coolers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Transparent Digital Signage Coolers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the B2B sales of distinct type of transparent digital signage coolers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the benefits over traditional form of advertisement. Hence, digital signage-based advertisements are rapidly replacing traditional forms of advertisement owing to their ability to integrate dynamic content compared with the static images used by print media.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the provision of cellular modems. Vendors have also introduced refrigerators that can be remotely monitored and handled. This feature allows changing content and monitoring the hardware functions of the system remotely.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high price limiting the adoption in small and medium retail formats. Transparent digital signage coolers are high-priced products. Enhanced technology, use of premium raw materials and high performance of such devices contribute to high product costs.
Key vendors
- Crystal Display Systems
- InnoGlass Technology (Qingdao)
- LWO Technology
- Procool
- Semicom Visual
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FEATURE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SIZE OF DOOR
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REFRIGERATOR CAPACITY
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLACEMENT
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Foodservice
- ML and SR formats
- Market opportunity by application
PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 13: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 14: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 15: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 16: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of hybrid transmissive liquid crystal display (TLCD) panels
- Provision of plug-and-play systems
- Provision of cellular modems
PART 17: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 18: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
