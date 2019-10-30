Global Transplant Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Transplant Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%. Molecular Assays, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Molecular Assays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Molecular Assays will reach a market size of US$172.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$576.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Becton, Dickinson and Company; Biofortuna Ltd.; bioMerieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; CareDx, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GenDx; Hologic, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; Immucor, Inc.; Luminex Corporation; Merck KgaA; Omixon ; Qiagen NV; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

IV. COMPETITION



BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

BIOFORTUNA LTD.

CAREDX

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GENDX

HOLOGIC

ILLUMINA

IMMUCOR

LUMINEX CORPORATION

MERCK KGAA

OMIXON

QIAGEN NV

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

BIOMÉRIEUX SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

