Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2028 from $4.4 Billion in 2022 with bioMerieux, BD and Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Dominating

Research and Markets

29 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transplant diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% 

This report studies the transplant diagnostic market based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

For many patients with chronic dialysis-dependent end-stage renal disease, transplantation is one of their top treatment choices. Additionally, cases involving the heart, liver, and bone marrow can be treated with transplantation.

Additionally, over the past ten years, companies have made significant strides in developing better HLA typing technologies, antibody monitoring, tools, and software. This is gradually being used for diagnostic purposes when transplanting various body organs. These are the factors contributing to increasing transplant diagnostic market.

The prominent player in transplant diagnostic market are bioMerieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US). 

The Kidney transplants to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

According to transplant type, the kidney transplant holds the largest market share in 2022. Due to longer lifespans and rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, chronic kidney disease is becoming more prevalent and there are more patients needing hemodialysis.These factors are causing an increase in the market share for kidney transplants.

The Molecular based assay technology is holding the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on technology, the molecular-based assay technology market is classified into PCR-based Molecular assays and Sequencing based molecular assays. The PCR-based molecular assays hold a larger share than sequencing-based assays like sanger sequencing and NGS sequencing.

The market in North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share - 45.5% - in 2022. The increasing private-public funding and increasing public awareness for organ donation is contributing to the high number of the share of North America. While APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The transplant diagnostic market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries and favorable government initiatives.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Number of Transplantation Procedures to Drive Market
  • Pcr-based Molecular Assays to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • Independent Reference Laboratories Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
  • Heart Transplantation Segment to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • China to Witness Highest Growth Rate in Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Transplant Procedures
  • Technological Advancements in Transplant Diagnostic Procedures
  • Increasing Public-Private Funding for Target Research Activities
  • Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Restraints

  • High Procedural Cost of Ngs- and Pcr-based Diagnostic Assays
  • Limited Reimbursement for Target Procedures

Opportunities

  • Rising Adoption of Cross-Matching and Chimerism Testing During Pre- & Post-Transplantation
  • Growing Public Awareness About Organ Donation and Transplantation

Challenges

  • Significant Gap Between Number of Organ Donors and Organs Required Annually
  • Procedural and Technical Limitations Associated with Donor-Recipient Screening

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Qiagen Nv
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Biofortuna
  • Biomerieux SA
  • Caredx
  • Gendx
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Immucor, Inc.
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Omixon
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Players

  • Alphabiotech Limited
  • Bag Diagnostics GmbH
  • Hansa Biopharma Ab
  • Histogenetics LLC
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • Tbg Diagnostics Limited
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Inno-Train Diagnostik GmbH

