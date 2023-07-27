Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 7,723.22 Million By 2032, With 4.3% CAGR: Analysis Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services); By Technology; By Transplant; By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global transplant monitoring kits market size/share was valued at USD 5,064.56 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 7,723.22 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period."

What is Transplant Monitoring Kits? How Big is Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size & Share?

Overview

A transplant monitoring kit is a medical diagnostic tool to monitor the health and status of transplanted tissues or organs. After receiving a transplant, healthcare providers must keep a check on the receiver's immune response to make sure that the organ are functioning as intended. Transplant monitoring kits monitor several variables to identify and diagnose problems of organ infection, rejection, or other issues. These kits often encompass biomarker assays that provide information on specific indicators regarding transplant health.

Reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services are the three most common transplant monitoring product types. Among these, reagents & consumables are one of the most vital components of transplant monitoring kits that must be replenished for every monitoring session. Growing advancement in reagents used in the industry is helping the transplant monitoring kits market to grow at a significant rate.

Request Sample Copy of Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/transplant-monitoring-kits-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

CareDx

Biogenuix Medsystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eurofins Scientific

JETA Molecular

ELITech

QIAGEN

Hologic

Natera

Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Genome Diagnostics

Sanbio

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/transplant-monitoring-kits-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2608/2

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Development of innovative business strategies : Business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions generate market value. Several businesses' rise in market strategies to increase revenue is favorably impacting the transplant monitoring kits market size.

: Business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions generate market value. Several businesses' rise in market strategies to increase revenue is favorably impacting the transplant monitoring kits market size. Soaring rate of organ transplantation : An escalating transplantation rate necessitates more transplant procedures. With increased transplantation rates, effective monitoring kits become highly important to ensure transplanted organs' optimal health and longevity. The growing rate of organ transplantation is another factor contributing to the market's growth.

: An escalating transplantation rate necessitates more transplant procedures. With increased transplantation rates, effective monitoring kits become highly important to ensure transplanted organs' optimal health and longevity. The growing rate of organ transplantation is another factor contributing to the market's growth. Rising adoption of telemedicine : Healthcare providers are increasingly relying on telemedicine to provide supportive care to remote patients. The shift towards telemedicine has generated opportunities for the development and utilization of remote monitoring kits and other related technologies.

: Healthcare providers are increasingly relying on telemedicine to provide supportive care to remote patients. The shift towards telemedicine has generated opportunities for the development and utilization of remote monitoring kits and other related technologies. Increased investments from industry leaders: Several transplant monitoring kits market key players are investing millions of dollars to develop innovative diagnostic treatment procedures for transplant recipients. Growing investments from several industry participants drive the market's growth worldwide.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific partners with TIC: Leading scientific instrumentation supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific signed a partnership deal with the Terasaki Innovation Centre (TIC) in October 2020. The new partnership aims at promoting the development of novel treatment solutions for transplant recipients.

Introduction of a new reagent by Fujirebio Holdings: In April 2022, medical equipment manufacturing company Fujirebio Holdings introduced the in-virto diagnostic "Lumipulse Presto iTACT Tacrolimus". The reagent is used in the fully automated immunoassay instrument "Lumipulse L2400", which administrates tacrolimus to patients undergoing organ transplant treatments.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/transplant-monitoring-kits-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Segmental Analysis

The molecular assay technology segment dominated the market in 2022

Based on technology, the molecular assay technology segment accounted for the highest transplant monitoring kits market share in 2022. The technology enables the identification of specific genetic markets that can be utilized for customized medicine approaches. It usually uses non-invasive techniques to assess the vitals of transplant patients and provides high sensitivity in detecting specific biomarkers.

The reagent and consumables segment witnessed the largest share in 2022

By product type, the reagent and consumables segment accounted for the highest share of the transplant monitoring kits market sales in 2022. This is because reagents and consumables are important elements of transplant monitoring kits that must be refilled for every monitoring season. Besides, they have applications in several transplant monitoring tests and assays. As a result, reagents and consumables are gaining significant traction in the industry.

The soft tissue segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR

Soft tissue transplantation procedures like corneal transplants and skin grafts are used to enhance aesthetics and deal with the issue of tissue loss in several medical complications. There has been a spur in the demand for soft tissue segment owing to factors like rising trauma issues and age-related degenerative disorders. With the rising requirement for soft tissue transplants, the demand for efficient transplant monitoring kits is expected to grow.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/transplant-monitoring-kits-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Transplant Monitoring Kits Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7,723.22 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 5,273.73 Million Expected CAGR Growth 4.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players CareDx Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Hologic, Eurofins Scientific, JETA Molecular, ELITech Group, Natera Inc., Roche Ltd., Biocare Health Resources Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biogenuix Medsystems, Genome Diagnostics, and Sanbio Segments Covered By Product Type, By Technology, By Transplant, By Application, By End user, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022

North America witnessed the largest market share in 2022. The region's transplant monitoring kits market growth can be attributed to several factors, including rising innovation in transplant kits, growing awareness regarding organ transplantation, and an increase in regional R&D initiatives. For instance, the American Organ Transplant System and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have collaborated to develop an AI-driven algorithm framework to increase equity in organ transplantation. As a result, North America is the dominant region in the market.

Europe is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

The market for transplant monitoring kits is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period. This is largely due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure in several European nations. Besides, the healthcare sector is one of the top priorities for major European countries like the EU and Germany. As a result, the transplant monitoring kits market demand is increasing in the region.

Browse the Detail Report "Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services); By Technology; By Transplant; By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/transplant-monitoring-kits-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In March 2023 , New York's federally designated organ procurement organization LiveOnNY announced its collaboration with digital healthcare supply chain company MediGO to use their proprietary technology to keep a tab on organs as they travel across the nation. The new collaboration aims at increasing openness as organs move nationwide.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

How much is the transplant monitoring kits market worth?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow over the forecast period?

Which region offers the most lucrative growth opportunities for the market?

What are the key trends influencing the market?

What are the challenges and opportunities in the transplant monitoring kits market?

How is the market for transplant monitoring kits segmented?

What is the competitive landscape in the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Transplant Monitoring Kits market report based on product type, technology, transplant, application, end user, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

By Technology Outlook

Molecular Assay Technologies

PCR-Based Molecular Assays

Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Sanger Sequencing

Next-generation Sequencing

Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Non-molecular Assay Technologies

By Transplant Type Outlook

Solid Organ

Stem Cell

Soft Tissue

By Application Outlook

Diagnostic Applications

Pre-transplantation Diagnostics

Post-transplantation Diagnostics

Research Applications

By End Use Outlook

Independent Reference Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centres

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Research Reports:

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/veterinary-artificial-insemination-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/veterinary-artificial-insemination-market Diabetic Retinopathy Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/diabetic-retinopathy-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/diabetic-retinopathy-market Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/microbiome-sequencing-services-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/microbiome-sequencing-services-market AI in Genomics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-in-genomics-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-in-genomics-market Gynecological Examination Chairs Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gynecological-examination-chairs-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research