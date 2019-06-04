Global Transportation and Logistics Industry Report 2019 - Big Data to Create Unlimited Opportunities for Logistics providers
The global economic environment for 2018 faced headwinds due to trade wars, higher oil import costs, and interest rate hikes. The growth of the global economy in 2019 will be subdued, as trade tensions remain elevated, with emerging markets experiencing substantial financial market pressures. The global trade slowdown, further fuelled with capacity and cost pressure and regulatory compliance, concerns logistics industry participants.
In 2019, shipping lines will prepare in large for compliance with the IMO 2020 sulfur regulations, impacting contract terms, demolition of fuel-inefficient vessels, disruptions in vessel deployment, and fuel surcharge structures. Industry consolidation is likely to continue with strategic alliances and mergers to facilitate operations at reduced costs through asset sharing.
Slowdown in world trade is expected to hit the air the cargo market's volume growth and yield performance, as freight capacity growth is expected to outstrip demand due to weakened consumer confidence. Rail freight is expected to gain traction, supported by infrastructure development and regional rail network expansion with the increased deployment of transfer hubs powering inter-modal transportation. Tightened capacity, scarcity of workforce due to demographic imbalance, stringent emission regulations, and increasing fuel cost will pose significant challenges for road freight transportation. However, to second sustainability, penetration of emission-free vehicles for long-haul transportation and last-mile deliveries is expected in 2019.
In 2019, logistics industry majors across the value chain are expected to prioritize operational efficiencies, with investments in technology adoption. Freight forwarders that offer innovative online solution offerings in freight matching, custom brokerage, and transportation management solutions are expected to transform the segment with enhanced customer experience.
The warehousing industry is expected to transform significantly with process automation due to the emergence of cross-border eCommerce and increasing demand for integrated supply chain solutions. Rapid growth in the eCommerce market would intensify competition among eCommerce logistics solution providers. Innovation in order fulfillment, delivery models, and value-added services is expected to reshape the last-mile delivery segment.
Research Highlights
This study analyzes these various trends and provides the 2019 growth outlook for the global transportation and logistics industry in terms of size, by region and by industry segments, such as freight transportation, covering ocean freight, air freight, and overland freight; warehousing; freight forwarding; and Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) services. It also covers the stature of technology concepts, infrastructure trends, and opportunities relating to Industry 4.0, emission regulations, cross-border trade, infrastructure modernization, and industry digitalization and their implications for logistics and supply chain service providers.
The specific digital technologies covered include Blockchain, augmented reality, data analytics, drone technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) robotic systems, and 3D printing. This research also identifies the potential disruptive impact of these technologies on logistics segments and predictions concerning freight transportation inefficiencies, urban logistics, emerging business models with IT platforms that enhance process transparency, and supply chain visibility.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND SEGMENTATION
- Research Scope
- Logistics Industry Segments
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Background
3. GLOBAL ECONOMIC TRENDS AND OUTLOOK
- Top 2018 Global Economic Trends
- Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions
- Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest-Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
4. GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS INDUSTRY - REGIONAL OUTLOOK
- Logistics Industry Segments
- Top 5 Markets by Size in 2019
- Major Logistics Service Providers
- New Product/Technology/Service Launches 2019
5. GLOBAL LOGISTICS INDUSTRY SEGMENT OUTLOOK
- Industry Segment Outlook - Freight Transportation and Warehousing
- Industry Segment Outlook - Freight Forwarding and CEP Market
- Air Freight - Traffic Flow
- Air Freight - Trade Route and Hubs
- Air Freight - Regional Outlook
- Ocean Freight - Container Throughput
- Ocean Freight - Trade Flow and Trans-shipment Hubs
- Overland Freight Transportation - Road and Rail Freight Markets
6. KEY TRENDS TO WATCH - TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS INDUSTRY
- Key 2019 Transportation and Logistics Industry Trends
- Trends That Will Alter Inter-regional Trade Flow
- Trends With Overland Freight Transportation
- Trends Aiding Road Freight Market
- Ocean Freight Market Trends
- Industry Regulations - Measures for Emissions and eMobility
- Infrastructure - Trans-Eurasia Connectivity
- The emergence of New Routes and Logistics Hubs
- Infrastructure - Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T)
- Infrastructure - Cross-border eCommerce Logistics Hubs
- eCommerce - Logistics Value Chain
- eCommerce - Online Store Operators
- Cross Border eCommerce - High Growth Performance Across Regions
- Business Models - Emerging eCommerce Models
- Emerging Service Models in the Logistics Industry Value Chain
- Business Modelse - Commerce Logistics
- Business Models - Courier, Express, and Parcel Segment
- Business Models - Future of Storage and Warehousing
7. DISRUPTIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES
- Disruptive Innovations
- Supply Chain and Logistics Technologies
- Blockchain - Impact on the Logistics Industry
- Case Study - Blockchain Enhancing Port Connectivity for a UK Major
- Case Study - Blockchain Platform Powering Saudi's Customs Operation
- IoT in Logistics Industry - Future for Autonomous Intelligence
- Case Study - Real-time Container Monitoring
- Urban Last-mile Innovation Factors
- Drone Applications in Logistics Industry
- Last-mile Sustainability Measures
- Case Study - DHL-Street Scooter GmbH
- Case Study - Last-mile Delivery: Future Generation Delivery Van
- Case Study - Shared Micro-depots
- 3D Printing - Gearing for Virtual Warehouses
- Case Study - 3D Printing Technology
- Augmented Reality - Enhanced Value Addition
- Case Study - Augmented Reality in Logistics
- Robotics - Scaling the Need for Automation
- Case Study - Robots as Colleagues
- Data Analytics in Logistics - The Next Frontier
- Big Data to Create Unlimited Opportunities for Logistics providers
- Case Study - Data Analytics Uncapping the Potential for Optimization
- Logistics 4.0 - Industry Transformation
- Impact of Digital Technologies in the Logistics Ecosystem
8. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity - Logistics Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. THE LAST WORD
- Legal Disclaimer
10. APPENDIX
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
