Global Transportation Management System Market Report 2021: Opportunities in the Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology and Industry 4.0
Jan 28, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transportation Management System (2020-2025) by Component, Transportation Mode, Deployment, Organisation Type, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Transportation Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 7.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.7 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19%.
The major driver for the Transportation Management System market is technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry. The majority of the companies in the world are adopting digital technologies for creating unmatched opportunities for operational planning and a richer client experience.
Advanced technologies like Internet of things, Artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are driving the transportation management system. It also allows for smarter and efficient transport and logistics operations. Another major driver is exponential growth in the e-commerce industry, which improves the growth of the market.
However, the shortage of experienced professionals and higher implementation and maintenance costs hamper the market from growing during the forecast period.
Segments Covered
Based on Component, the global Transportation Management System is segmented into Solutions and Services. The Solutions is further divided into Planning and Execution, Order Management, Audit, Payment and Claims, Analytics and Reporting, and Routing and Tracking. The Service component is further divided into Consulting, Integration, and Implementation, and Support and Maintenance. The Consulting service segment is expected to grow at a higher rate. It is helpful for end-users because some of the companies do not have the experienced to understand the complexities involved in configuring TMS.
Based on Transportation Mode, the Global Transportation Management System is segmented into Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime. The Roadways segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is the most prevalent mode of transport. Roadway mode is a relatively cheaper and flexible mode, making it possible to load and unload anywhere.
Based on Deployment Type, the Cloud segment holds the maximum share in TMS. The emergence of cloud-based technologies is anticipated to trigger the replacement of aging conventional TMS solutions. The recent development in software such as machine learning and predictive analytics, 3-D printing anticipate the growth and opportunities for the key players in the transportation management system market.
Based on Organisation Type, the Large Enterprise holds the maximum share in the market. The TMS offers a centralized system with several features like carrier tracking, order management, billing and accounts settlement, etc. Large enterprises invest heavily in TMS to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. Also, advanced technologies and innovative solutions in TMS helps enterprises to grow rapidly.
Based on End User, the Manufacturing segment holds the largest share in the market. Most of the manufacturing companies are adopting transportation solutions for cost reduction. TMS helps in tracking and managing inventory, route optimization, and minimizing shipment/freight costs. It also reduces the operational cost. It increases visibility and control over the transportation chain and unscheduled downtime and improves product performance.
Based on Region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the market. This is because of the adoption of advanced technologies and cloud computing. They have an advanced IT infrastructure, which reduces the operational expenditure through various advancement in technologies.
Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a high growth rate. It is mainly due to the increasing international trade, increasing penetration of smartphone use coupled with increasing disposable income. These factors propel the growth of eCommerce in these regions. Therefore, proper TMS will be required to cater to a broad range of customers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological Advancements in the Transportation and Logistics Industry
- Exponential Growth in The E-Commerce Industry
- Enhanced Efficiency in the Process Upon TMS Solutions
Restraints
- Growing Concerns over Data Security
- Lack of Awareness about The Transport Management System
Opportunities
- Autonomous and Connected Vehicles to Transform the Transportation and Logistics Industry
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology and Industry 4.0
- Growing Digitalization in Emerging Economies
- Increasing Emphasis on Customer Service
Challenges
- Slow Adoption of TMS Solution due to High Capital Investment
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Planning and Execution
6.2.2 Order Management
6.2.3 Audit, Payment, and Claims
6.2.4 Analytics and Reporting
6.2.5 Routing and Tracking
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting
6.3.2 Integration and Implementation
6.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Transportation Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Roadways
7.3 Railways
7.4 Airways
7.5 Maritime
8 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Organisation Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Global Transportation Management System Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail
10.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Transportation and Logistics
10.6 Energy and Utilities
10.7 Government
10.8 Other
11 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Fundings
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Oracle
13.2 SAP
13.3 Manhattan Associates
13.4 C.H. Robinson
13.5 Trimble
13.6 Blujay Solutions
13.7 Mercurygate International
13.8 Blue Yonder
13.9 Transplace
13.10 Descartes Systems Group
13.11 E2OPEN
13.12 Alpega Group
13.13 3GTMS
13.14 3T Logistics & Technology Group
13.15 Globaltranz
13.16 Inmotion Global
13.17 Vtradex
13.18 MP Objects
13.19 Logistically
13.20 One Network Enterprises
13.21 Elemica
13.22 Tailwind Transportation Software
13.23 Intellitrans
13.24 Allotrac
