Global Transportation Management System Market Report 2021: Opportunities in the Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology and Industry 4.0

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transportation Management System (2020-2025) by Component, Transportation Mode, Deployment, Organisation Type, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transportation Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 7.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.7 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19%.



The major driver for the Transportation Management System market is technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry. The majority of the companies in the world are adopting digital technologies for creating unmatched opportunities for operational planning and a richer client experience.



Advanced technologies like Internet of things, Artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are driving the transportation management system. It also allows for smarter and efficient transport and logistics operations. Another major driver is exponential growth in the e-commerce industry, which improves the growth of the market.



However, the shortage of experienced professionals and higher implementation and maintenance costs hamper the market from growing during the forecast period.



Segments Covered



Based on Component, the global Transportation Management System is segmented into Solutions and Services. The Solutions is further divided into Planning and Execution, Order Management, Audit, Payment and Claims, Analytics and Reporting, and Routing and Tracking. The Service component is further divided into Consulting, Integration, and Implementation, and Support and Maintenance. The Consulting service segment is expected to grow at a higher rate. It is helpful for end-users because some of the companies do not have the experienced to understand the complexities involved in configuring TMS.



Based on Transportation Mode, the Global Transportation Management System is segmented into Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime. The Roadways segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is the most prevalent mode of transport. Roadway mode is a relatively cheaper and flexible mode, making it possible to load and unload anywhere.



Based on Deployment Type, the Cloud segment holds the maximum share in TMS. The emergence of cloud-based technologies is anticipated to trigger the replacement of aging conventional TMS solutions. The recent development in software such as machine learning and predictive analytics, 3-D printing anticipate the growth and opportunities for the key players in the transportation management system market.



Based on Organisation Type, the Large Enterprise holds the maximum share in the market. The TMS offers a centralized system with several features like carrier tracking, order management, billing and accounts settlement, etc. Large enterprises invest heavily in TMS to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. Also, advanced technologies and innovative solutions in TMS helps enterprises to grow rapidly.



Based on End User, the Manufacturing segment holds the largest share in the market. Most of the manufacturing companies are adopting transportation solutions for cost reduction. TMS helps in tracking and managing inventory, route optimization, and minimizing shipment/freight costs. It also reduces the operational cost. It increases visibility and control over the transportation chain and unscheduled downtime and improves product performance.



Based on Region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the market. This is because of the adoption of advanced technologies and cloud computing. They have an advanced IT infrastructure, which reduces the operational expenditure through various advancement in technologies.



Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a high growth rate. It is mainly due to the increasing international trade, increasing penetration of smartphone use coupled with increasing disposable income. These factors propel the growth of eCommerce in these regions. Therefore, proper TMS will be required to cater to a broad range of customers.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Technological Advancements in the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Exponential Growth in The E-Commerce Industry

Enhanced Efficiency in the Process Upon TMS Solutions

Restraints

Growing Concerns over Data Security

Lack of Awareness about The Transport Management System

Opportunities

Autonomous and Connected Vehicles to Transform the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology and Industry 4.0

Growing Digitalization in Emerging Economies

Increasing Emphasis on Customer Service

Challenges

Slow Adoption of TMS Solution due to High Capital Investment

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Planning and Execution

6.2.2 Order Management

6.2.3 Audit, Payment, and Claims

6.2.4 Analytics and Reporting

6.2.5 Routing and Tracking

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance



7 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Transportation Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Roadways

7.3 Railways

7.4 Airways

7.5 Maritime



8 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Organisation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Global Transportation Management System Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail

10.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Transportation and Logistics

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.7 Government

10.8 Other



11 Global Transportation Management System Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Fundings



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.2 SAP

13.3 Manhattan Associates

13.4 C.H. Robinson

13.5 Trimble

13.6 Blujay Solutions

13.7 Mercurygate International

13.8 Blue Yonder

13.9 Transplace

13.10 Descartes Systems Group

13.11 E2OPEN

13.12 Alpega Group

13.13 3GTMS

13.14 3T Logistics & Technology Group

13.15 Globaltranz

13.16 Inmotion Global

13.17 Vtradex

13.18 MP Objects

13.19 Logistically

13.20 One Network Enterprises

13.21 Elemica

13.22 Tailwind Transportation Software

13.23 Intellitrans

13.24 Allotrac



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43esrx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

