Global Transportation Management System Markets, 2022-2027: Need to Replace and Update the Existing Conventional Transportation Management Systems Driving Growth

The publisher forecasts the global transportation management system market is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2022 to USD 28.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%

The emerging technologies are digitalizing the entire end-to-end transportation process for the transportation industry while reducing the costs of a range of business processes is expected to drive the TMS market.

Modern businesses are mostly dependent on technology, in which large enterprises have their own IT department for managing and maintaining business processes, whereas, most startups and SMEs do not have a proper IT department system. The reason being, it requires extra cost to manage and maintain an IT department.

So, most of the SMEs and startups adopt the cloud-based transportation management system, where they can reap the benefits of an IT department through a cloud management system without needing to employ extra staff at extra costs. This facilitates in-house employees to focus on day-to-day business operations.

The flexibility in storage of the cloud-based transportation management system offers scalability, which is very important for SMEs and will help them with unpredictable growth during the first year of the business operation.

The cloud-based transportation management system offers cost savings and an attractive pay-as-you-go model, such as real-time payment through the cloud, while buying products that enable SMEs to establish themselves as efficient and competitive players among other enterprises.

SMEs can also use the cloud-based transportation management system to drive corporate strategies that enhance revenue and profits. Hence, the cloud transportation management system market is estimated to grow during the forecast period, and there are huge opportunities for cloud transportation management system providers due to the high adoption rate by SMEs.

The consulting segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the transportation management system market by services, consulting segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Consulting services provide a cost-effective way to ensure performance at the highest level of in-house staff.

Also, it is important for end-users as certain companies do not have the expertise to understand the complexities involved in configuring TMS. The need to address specific business-process requirements most feasibly will drive the segment.

The SMES segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the transportation management system market by organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, big data tools, data-driven demand forecasting, and analysis would help SMEs grow in the TMS market. Also the need for SMEs to expand their businesses while increasing productivity and achieving greater RoI would drive the segment.

The cloud segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the transportation management system market by deployment mode, cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Cloud-based solutions and applications are being leveraged by various organizations all over the globe The need for easy deployment, scalability, enhanced collaboration, and cost-effectiveness would boost cloud segment.

North America is expected to have a largest market share during the forecast period

North America is estimated to dominate the transportation management system market and is projected to record the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has been segmented into US and Canada.

The transportation sector in North America is undertaken strong efforts to raise resource efficiency using advance technologies. The region has witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud computing and mobile technologies, which has been significantly responsive to adopting TMS solutions and services. Also the presence of key TMS vendor in the region would drive the market growth.

Competitive landscape

The report covers the competitive landscape and profiling of the major players, namely Oracle, SAP, Manhattan Associates, C H Robinson, Mercurygate International, Blueyonder, E2Open, Transplace, Alpega TMS, Trimble, Descartes, Worldwide Express, Infor Inc., Wisetech Global, Generix Group.

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Transportation Management Systems to Tackle High Demand from Ecommerce

Retail Segment and US to Account for Large Shares in North American Market in 2022

Roadways Segment and China to Account for Large Shares in Asia-Pacific Market in 2022

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Implementation of Manhattan TMS Solution to Achieve Efficiency

Case Study 2: Celestica Deployed Mercurygate TMS Solution to Reduce Global Transportation Costs

Case Study 3: Brown Trucking Selected Truckmate TMS by Trimble to Get Crucial Data for Its Company's Operations

Case Study 4: Avery Dennison Adopted Transpace Tms to Save Cost and Simplify Uss and Mexico Customs Compliance

Case Study 5: Crowley Relies on 3Gtms to Manage Defense Dept Contract Without Missing a Deadline or Requirement

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Cloud-based SaaS Solutions to Drive the Market

Mergers & Acquisitions of Top-Tier Tms Product Players with Startup Solutions

Strengthening Bilateral Trade Relations Between Various Countries and Growth in Global Trade

Technological Advancements in the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Exponential Growth in the Ecommerce Industry

Need to Replace and Update the Existing Conventional Transportation Management Systems

Restraints

Growing Concerns Over Data Security

Inaccuracies in Data Sets

Opportunities

Evolving 5G to Transform the Transportation Management System

Autonomous and Connected Vehicles to Transform the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Technology and Industry 4.0

Challenges

Slow Adoption of Tms Solution due to High Capital Investment

Lack of Awareness of the Benefits of Tms Among the End-users

COVID-19 Market Outlook for Transportation Management System Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Restraints and Challenges

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Technology Analysis

Big Data and Analytics

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Blockchain

Internet of Things

5G

Regulatory Landscape

International Organization for Standardization

Iso/Iec Jtc 1

Iso/Iec 27001

Iso/Iec 19770

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Swg 5

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 31

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 27

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Wg 7 Sensor

General Data Protection Regulation

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (Fmcsa)

Federal Highway Administration (Fhwa)

Maritime Administration (Marad)

Federal Aviation Administration (Faa)

Federal Railroad Administration (Fra)

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

Cen/Iso

Cen/Cenelec

European Telecommunications Standards Institute

Itu-T

Company Profiles

Major Players

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

C.H. Robinson

E2Open

Trimble

Wisetech Global

Descartes

Mercurygate International

Blue Yonder

Transplace

Alpega Group

Worldwide Express

Infor

Generix Group

Startups/SMEs

3Gtms

Shipwell

3T Logistics & Technology Group

Ratelinx

Otms

Nshift

Bluerock Logistics

Elemica

Tesisquare

Dds Logistics

Supplystack

Vtradex

Shiptify

Globaltranz

Inmotion Global

Mp Objects

Logistically

One Network Enterprises

Envase Technologies

Intellitrans

Allotrac

Revenova

Princeton Tmx

Ctsi Global

Ultraship Tms

