Global Transportation Network Market Report 2021: Visionary Perspective of Mobility Industry's Road to Recovery until 2025
Jun 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Covid on Transportation Network, Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study seeks to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on the various mobility segments and highlights the trends that will revive the market by 2025.
The study also offers insight into the underlying growth prospects across various shared mobility business segments and aims to outline the key growth opportunities and call-to-action for companies from a short-to-medium-term perspective.
Growing population and congestion levels in cities across the globe ensured the growth of shared mobility segments, such as carsharing, peer-to-peer carsharing, e-hailing, ridesharing (carpooling), demand-responsive transit (DRT), and micromobility services, such as bikesharing.
Greater focus on commuting flexibility through real-time trip planning and multimodal travel has also led to the emergence of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems across developed markets. While the various shared mobility segments were on a robust growth path, the industry faced a severe downturn in 2020 led by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. The market has also witnessed tremendous shifts in terms of consumer mobility preferences and requirements after the pandemic.
Mobility companies are re-strategizing their businesses and pushing on toward the path of recovery as economies open up after lockdowns. Business innovation and technology have also played a central role, leading mobility companies to rethink their business models and repurpose fleets to support frontline workers and healthcare institutions during the pandemic.
Research Scope
- Market drivers and restraints
- Pre-pandemic and post-pandemic forecasts up to 2025
- Top trends in each mobility segment
- Global market revenues and forecast by segment
- Competitive environment and key companies to watch out for
- Select company profiles from the DRT market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Covid-19 Impact on Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Covid-19 Impact on Shared Mobility Market Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth drivers in Shared Mobility market
- Growth Restraints in Shared Mobility market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Pre- and Post-Pandemic Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Covid-19's impact on Cities, Business Models, and Growth Strategies
- Impact on Mobility Networks-City Public Transit Usage
- Impact on Mobility Networks-City PT Ridership Enablers
- Impact on Mobility Networks-Active Mobility Modes in Cities
- Impact on Business Models-Top 3 Models in the Limelight
- Top 3 Models in the Limelight-Micromobility
- Top 3 Models in the Limelight-On-Demand Delivery
- Top 3 Models in the Limelight-Demand-Responsive Shuttles
- Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps
- Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps-lucrative Business Models
- Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps-Post-pandemic Recovery Trends
- Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps-Technologies Enabling Contactless Mobility
3. Impact of covid-19 on Traditional Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing-Market Trends
- Traditional Carsharing-Comparative Positioning and Market Growth
- Traditional Carsharing-Competitive Environment
4. Impact of covid-19 on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing
- P2P Carsharing-Market Trends
- P2P Carsharing-Comparative Positioning and Market Growth
- Competitive Environment
5. Impact of Covid-19 on e-Hailing
6. Impact of Covid-19 on Ridesharing
7. Impact of Covid-19 on Bikesharing
8. Impact of Covid-19 on DRT
9. Impact of Covid-19 on MaaS
- MaaS-Market Trends
- MaaS-Comparative Positioning and Market Growth
- Competitive Environment
- Fleet Management Technologies Enabling Contactless Operations
- Key Fleet Management Technologies to Drive Profitability
10. Fleet Management Technologies-Select Case Examples
- Market Interest in Corporate Mobility
- Corporate Mobility to Emerge as a Key Use Case For DRT Services in the New Normal
- Company Profile-BusUp
- Company Profile-Hip
- Company Profile-Zeelo
11. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Focus on Business Model Flexibility for Future Convergence with Adjacent Market Opportunities, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2-Focus on MaaS and Integrated Mobility for the Post Covid World, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3-Acceleration toward Digitization and Automation for Future Mobility, 2021
Companies Mentioned
- BusUp
- Hip
- Zeelo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
