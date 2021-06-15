Global Transportation Network Market Report 2021: Visionary Perspective of Mobility Industry's Road to Recovery until 2025

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Covid on Transportation Network, Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study seeks to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on the various mobility segments and highlights the trends that will revive the market by 2025.

The study also offers insight into the underlying growth prospects across various shared mobility business segments and aims to outline the key growth opportunities and call-to-action for companies from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

Growing population and congestion levels in cities across the globe ensured the growth of shared mobility segments, such as carsharing, peer-to-peer carsharing, e-hailing, ridesharing (carpooling), demand-responsive transit (DRT), and micromobility services, such as bikesharing.

Greater focus on commuting flexibility through real-time trip planning and multimodal travel has also led to the emergence of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems across developed markets. While the various shared mobility segments were on a robust growth path, the industry faced a severe downturn in 2020 led by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. The market has also witnessed tremendous shifts in terms of consumer mobility preferences and requirements after the pandemic.

Mobility companies are re-strategizing their businesses and pushing on toward the path of recovery as economies open up after lockdowns. Business innovation and technology have also played a central role, leading mobility companies to rethink their business models and repurpose fleets to support frontline workers and healthcare institutions during the pandemic.

Research Scope

Market drivers and restraints

Pre-pandemic and post-pandemic forecasts up to 2025

Top trends in each mobility segment

Global market revenues and forecast by segment

Competitive environment and key companies to watch out for

Select company profiles from the DRT market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Covid-19 Impact on Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Covid-19 Impact on Shared Mobility Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics

Growth drivers in Shared Mobility market

Growth Restraints in Shared Mobility market

Forecast Assumptions

Pre- and Post-Pandemic Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Covid-19's impact on Cities, Business Models, and Growth Strategies

Impact on Mobility Networks-City Public Transit Usage

Impact on Mobility Networks-City PT Ridership Enablers

Impact on Mobility Networks-Active Mobility Modes in Cities

Impact on Business Models-Top 3 Models in the Limelight

Top 3 Models in the Limelight-Micromobility

Top 3 Models in the Limelight-On-Demand Delivery

Top 3 Models in the Limelight-Demand-Responsive Shuttles

Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps

Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps-lucrative Business Models

Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps-Post-pandemic Recovery Trends

Impact on Strategies and Roadmaps-Technologies Enabling Contactless Mobility

3. Impact of covid-19 on Traditional Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing-Market Trends

Traditional Carsharing-Comparative Positioning and Market Growth

Traditional Carsharing-Competitive Environment

4. Impact of covid-19 on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing

P2P Carsharing-Market Trends

P2P Carsharing-Comparative Positioning and Market Growth

Competitive Environment

5. Impact of Covid-19 on e-Hailing

6. Impact of Covid-19 on Ridesharing

7. Impact of Covid-19 on Bikesharing

8. Impact of Covid-19 on DRT

9. Impact of Covid-19 on MaaS

MaaS-Market Trends

MaaS-Comparative Positioning and Market Growth

Competitive Environment

Fleet Management Technologies Enabling Contactless Operations

Key Fleet Management Technologies to Drive Profitability

10. Fleet Management Technologies-Select Case Examples

Market Interest in Corporate Mobility

Corporate Mobility to Emerge as a Key Use Case For DRT Services in the New Normal

Company Profile-BusUp

Company Profile-Hip

Company Profile-Zeelo

11. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Focus on Business Model Flexibility for Future Convergence with Adjacent Market Opportunities, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2-Focus on MaaS and Integrated Mobility for the Post Covid World, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3-Acceleration toward Digitization and Automation for Future Mobility, 2021

Companies Mentioned

BusUp

Hip

Zeelo

