Global Trash Bags Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $17.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.62%

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trash Bags Market Report Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Material, By Product, By End-User and By Region and Forecast Till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Trash Bags Market is anticipated to grow from an estimated value of USD 11.41 billion in 2022 to USD 17.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.62 % from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Berry Global Inc.

The Clorox Company

Four Star Plastics

Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.)

Novplasta s.r.o.

Novolex

Reynolds Consumer Products

Inteplast Group Ltd.

Poly-America and International Plastics Inc.

An empty bag used to hold solid waste is referred to as a trash bag. It is also known as a bin liner, trash bag, garbage bag, rubbish bag or refuse sack. Trash bags are primarily used to prevent spills and leaks of solid and liquid trash. These bags are used to line the interior of garbage cans to prevent waste from filling the space.

Market Drivers

Waste bags are being used even more frequently as a result of the rapid urbanisation of developing nations. The need for waste bags will probably increase even more as these areas continue to expand and as disposable incomes rise.



Compared to emerging economies, developed markets are more accepting of waste bags. This is leading to high standards of living because it is familiar to the large discretionary incomes in industrialised economies. In mature markets,



Additionally, urbanisation and increased disposable income will foster market value rise. Customers' changing lifestyles and the growth of the retail sector are driving the market. Market expansion is projected to be fueled by expanding consumer awareness of eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging options as well as increased demand for packaged and processed food items.

Market Restraints

Governments or relevant regulatory organisations have an impact on the growth of the garbage bag market as a result of less plastic being used. Plastics were not allowed to be used, which had the potential to have a significant impact on the garbage bag business. These are the main market constraints that will impede market growth.

Market Segmentation



Material

Low Density Polyethylene

High density Polyethylene

Product

Recyclable

Non-recyclable

End - User

Residential

Commercial

