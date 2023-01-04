NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment And Management Devices Market 2023-2027







The analyst has been monitoring the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market and is forecast to grow by $1723.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. Our report on the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of brain surgeries, rising awareness about traumatic brain injuries, and a rise in road accidents.



The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

â€¢ Hospitals

â€¢ Diagnostic centers

â€¢ Others



By Device

â€¢ Imaging

â€¢ Monitoring devices



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia

â€¢ Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing neurology specialty hospitals and clinics as one of the prime reasons driving the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of pressure monitors reveals a lucrative growth opportunity and increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market sizing

â€¢ Traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market forecast

â€¢ Traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market vendors that include Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainScope Co. Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Elekta AB, Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., ICON plc, InfraScan Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NanoDx Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., Oculogica, RAUMEDIC AG, Siemens AG, and Vivonics Inc. Also, the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



