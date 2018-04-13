Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market 2017 with Forecasts to 2021 - Adoption of Customer-Centric Pricing Strategies is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global travel and expense management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of travel and expense management mobile app. The increasing adoption of mobile devices for professional purposes is a major trend in the global travel and expense management software market. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on adopting travel and expense management mobile app to stay connected to the clock via mobile devices. Mobile devices keep employees connected, and it has increased the demand for continuous connectivity between corporate networks and the mobile devices of employees. Employees are encouraged to use their privately owned mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops to access and store private information.
One of the major drivers for this market is pricing strategies of vendors. To thrive in a competitive market environment, travel and expense management software vendors are adopting customer-centric pricing strategies enabled by advances in technology. Several vendors in the travel and expense management software market are focusing on providing value-based pricing models depending on the customer's needs. The pricing of the software is based on differentiating features of the software solution and the value-added features provided to the customers.
One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high implementation and maintenance costs. The price of travel and expense management software includes the cost of implementation, training, maintenance, software licensing, system design, and customization. Apart from software licensing, enterprises also need to invest in the proper implementation of the software and training for the employees to use the software application. Post implementation, the software requires continuous upgradation to keep up with the market trends. All these factors lead to a rise in the total cost of implementation of travel and expense management software, adversely affecting its adoption among the end-users.
Key Vendors
- American Express Global Business Travel
- Apptricity
- AvidXchange
- Basware
- Certify
- Chrome River Technologies
- Coupa Software
- Databasics
- Expense8
- ExpenseAnywhere
- Expensify
- Expenzing
- Infor
- InterplX
- Oracle
- Paychex
- SAP
- Serko
- Skyjunxion
- Traveldoo
- TraveluXion
- Trippeo Technologies
- Unit4
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Component
Part 09: Market Segmentation by Deployment Type
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gc3fqf/global_travel_and?w=5
