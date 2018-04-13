Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market 2017 with Forecasts to 2021 - Adoption of Customer-Centric Pricing Strategies is Driving the Market

Global travel and expense management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of travel and expense management mobile app. The increasing adoption of mobile devices for professional purposes is a major trend in the global travel and expense management software market. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on adopting travel and expense management mobile app to stay connected to the clock via mobile devices. Mobile devices keep employees connected, and it has increased the demand for continuous connectivity between corporate networks and the mobile devices of employees. Employees are encouraged to use their privately owned mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops to access and store private information.



One of the major drivers for this market is pricing strategies of vendors. To thrive in a competitive market environment, travel and expense management software vendors are adopting customer-centric pricing strategies enabled by advances in technology. Several vendors in the travel and expense management software market are focusing on providing value-based pricing models depending on the customer's needs. The pricing of the software is based on differentiating features of the software solution and the value-added features provided to the customers.



One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high implementation and maintenance costs. The price of travel and expense management software includes the cost of implementation, training, maintenance, software licensing, system design, and customization. Apart from software licensing, enterprises also need to invest in the proper implementation of the software and training for the employees to use the software application. Post implementation, the software requires continuous upgradation to keep up with the market trends. All these factors lead to a rise in the total cost of implementation of travel and expense management software, adversely affecting its adoption among the end-users.



Key Vendors

American Express Global Business Travel

Apptricity

AvidXchange

Basware

Certify

Chrome River Technologies

Coupa Software

Databasics

Expense8

ExpenseAnywhere

Expensify

Expenzing

Infor

InterplX

Oracle

Paychex

SAP

Serko

Skyjunxion

Traveldoo

TraveluXion

Trippeo Technologies

Unit4

Key Topics Covered



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Component



Part 09: Market Segmentation by Deployment Type



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gc3fqf/global_travel_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel--expense-management-software-market-2017-with-forecasts-to-2021---adoption-of-customer-centric-pricing-strategies-is-driving-the-market-300629481.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

