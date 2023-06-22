Global Travel and Tourism (Tourist Boards) Sports Sponsorship Landscape Report 2023: Analysing the Trends, Biggest Brands and Spenders, Deals, Product Category Breakdown and Case Studies

22 Jun, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel and Tourism (Tourist Boards) Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing the Trends, Biggest Brands and Spenders, Deals, Product Category Breakdown and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete overview of the tourist board sector across the globe. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.
The largest deal is with Arsenal FC which is worth in total $56.19 million. Included in the deal is the right for Visit Rwanda to serve as the club's sleeve sponsor until the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
This national tourist board, now globally recognized has chosen to spend the vast majority of its sport sponsorship funds on two separate deals with Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC. The largest deal in the United Kingdom is Visit Rwanda's deal with Arsenal FC. Most tourist board deals in the United Kingdom are in soccer.
There is currently a total of 61 active soccer partnership deals in place with high profile soccer teams. Soccer is estimated to receive $52.99 million more in sponsorship investment than the second placed sport, cricket.
Tourist board companies have been able to strike deals with many iconic soccer teams especially in Europe with teams that include Liverpool FC, SSC Napoli and Bayern Munich. Fifteen tourist boards have managed to secure kit sponsorship deals with soccer teams ranging from short sponsorship to front of shirt sponsorship.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Visit Rwanda
- Odisha Tourism
- Visit Qatar
- Visit Malta
- Visit Victoria
- Hawaii Tourism Authority
- La Region Occitanie
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Insights
- Sponsorship Market Trend
- Tourist Board sponsorship market trend
- Sector Analysis
- Sector Summary
- Top Sports by Value and Volume
- Product Category Breakdown
- Top Key Product Sponsorship Markets Across The Globe
- Biggest Deals Tourist Board Sector
- Top 10 Expiring Deals in 2023
- Case Study
- Case Study: Premier League teams to ban gambling sponsorship on front of shirts
- Brand Analysis
- Brand Summary
- Breakdown of spend globally by brands' home regions ons
- Most Active Brands
- Biggest Spenders
- Key Brands Analysis
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zypaw
