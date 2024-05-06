With the Summer Games coming to Paris in July, planning ahead is essential, say these travel experts

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris is always a popular vacation destination, and the city will be even busier this year as the host of the Summer Games. The city experienced an 8% growth in the number of hotel nights booked by Global Travel Collection advisors during the Game dates in comparison to to last year, resulting in an estimated additional $4 million in hotel sales. And France is ranked third (behind Japan and Italy) in top-selling destinations outside of the U.S. also based on bookings by Global Travel Collection advisors in 2024.

Global Travel Collection Travel Advisors Share Their Top Tips for a Paris Vacation

"The global sports tourism market is experiencing robust growth, reflecting an expanding interest in sports-related travel," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "Paris consistently remains a top choice among travelers, with continuous high demand in bookings for our travel advisors."

Global Travel Collection (GTC), which represents the most sophisticated community of premier travel agencies worldwide, surveyed its luxury travel advisors for their expert advice on where to stay and what to see in Paris while avoiding the crowds.

"Planning ahead is imperative, especially during the Summer Games," said Diana Castillo , a Global Travel Collection travel advisor, who has extensive experience arranging client trips to major events, such as the French Open and the Tour de France. "A resourceful travel advisor is a must."

Castillo has several hotels that she recommends, including the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, San Régis, La Réserve Paris, and the Intercontinental Paris - Le Grand. Her favorite Paris attractions include the Musee d'Orsay, renowned for its rich collection of Impressionist paintings; Saint-Chapelle, with its stunning stained-glass windows; and visiting the top of the Arc de triomphe at night for an amazing view of the Paris skyline, including the Eiffel Tower.

Her favorite spot for an informal meal is L'Entrecôte de Paris, known for its one-item menu, sirloin steak. "The restaurant doesn't take reservations, but you'll get a true Paris experience, standing in line with tourists and locals alike," said Castillo. She also recommends the iconic pastry shop Angelina Paris, famous for its indulgent Mont Blanc dessert.

Diana recommends staying at least five nights, with two days set aside for Summer Game events. "Don't overpack your days," she said. "I always suggest a half-day activity, plus some time to walk around and experience the city, sit at a café enjoying your favorite beverage and people watch."

Shayna Mizrahi , a Global Travel Collection travel advisor, often arranges personalized experiences for her clients, which she can still do while the Games are going on. They include private tours of museums such as The Louvre, with a scavenger hunt for the children in your group, as well as food tours throughout Paris led by a culinary expert and an exclusive shopping experience at La Samaritaine, France's legendary department store with brands covering every aspect of luxury fashion.

"Even though many hotels are fully booked for the Summer Games, there are still fantastic options available," Mizrahi said. "We have exclusive partnerships with every luxury hotel in Paris and worldwide, allowing access and availability for even the hardest time of year."

The top three hotels that she recommends to clients are the Ritz Paris, Le Meurice, and Hôtel Plaza Athénée. "They are truly three of the most special luxury hotels in Paris, and an oasis in a city that will be bustling with excitement from the Summer Games."

It's never too late to plan a trip when using a travel advisor, said Barbara Khan , a Global Travel Collection travel advisor. A travel advisor can enhance the experience and alleviate much of the stress associated with short-notice travel.

Like all GTC travel advisors, Barbara has built relationships with travel suppliers and local tourism offices, developed over many years of booking vacations for clients. Her favorite hotels include the Hotel Pont Royal, Hotel L'Echiquier Opera Paris - MGallery and the The Westin Paris Vendôme. "These hotels are ones that I have booked for many years, so they are tried and true," Khan said. "The locations are great for sightseeing."

Khan always recommends a sightseeing or dinner cruise along the Seine, to view the city from a different perspective. If a client has a special interest, such as the history of World War II, she can arrange a private tour with an expert in the field.

And if clients want to spend time outside Paris, getting away from the crowds, she can arrange that, too. "I have a client who wants to celebrate a 40th birthday in the Champagne region, avoiding Paris. So, we are focusing on the surrounding countryside."

Those looking to partner with a travel advisor for crafting the perfect travel journey can visit Global Travel Collection, Find a Travel Advisor .

Clients who book their trip through a Global Travel Collection travel advisor have access to Roadtrips, which provides customized luxury sports travel packages to the world's most sought-after and exclusive sporting events. Roadtrips offers a variety of full service solutions for the Summer Games, including accommodations at three of Paris' top luxury palace hotels: the Rosewood Hôtel de Crillon, Le Bristol Paris and the Shangri-La Paris.

Clients are also eligible for exclusive amenities offered by the Internova SELECT Hotels and Resorts and Internova CURATED Hotels and Resorts programs, which include distinctive properties around the world. In addition, GTC clients have access to Internova SELECT In-Country Partners, a carefully vetted international portfolio of tour operators who are destination experts, offering the ultimate luxury travel experiences.

