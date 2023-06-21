Global Travel Insurance Market Report 2023: Increasing Spending on Travel Protection Plans Fuels Growth

21 Jun, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Insurance Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global travel insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.0% to reach $29.2 billion in 2030 from $16.99 billion in 2023.
This report on global travel insurance market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global travel insurance market by segmenting the market based on insurance type, coverage, distributional channel, end-user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the travel insurance market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz SE
- American Express Company
- American International Group
- AXA SA
- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company
- Generali Group
- Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.)
- Seven Corners Inc.
- Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster)
- USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services)
- Zurich Insurance Group AG
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Spending on Travel Protection Plans
- Mandatory Travel Insurance Policies in North America & Europe
- Growth in Tourism Industry in Latin America & MEA
Challenges
- Decline in International Travelling Activities due to Coronavirus Pandemics
- Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of its Coverages and Premium Rates
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Insurance Type
- Single-Trip Travel Insurance
- Annual Multi-Trip Insurance
- Long-Stay Travel Insurance
by Coverage
- Medical Expenses
- Trip Cancellation
- Trip Delay
- Property Damage
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Insurance Intermediaries
- Banks
- Insurance Companies
- Insurance Aggregators
- Insurance Brokers
- Others
by End-User
- Senior Citizens
- Education Travelers
- Business Travelers
- Family Travelers
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/labxt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article