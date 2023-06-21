Global Travel Insurance Market Report 2023: Increasing Spending on Travel Protection Plans Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Insurance Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.0% to reach $29.2 billion in 2030 from $16.99 billion in 2023.

This report on global travel insurance market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global travel insurance market by segmenting the market based on insurance type, coverage, distributional channel, end-user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the travel insurance market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Allianz SE

American Express Company

American International Group

AXA SA

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Generali Group

Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.)

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster)

USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services)

Zurich Insurance Group AG

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Spending on Travel Protection Plans

Mandatory Travel Insurance Policies in North America & Europe

& Growth in Tourism Industry in Latin America & MEA

Challenges

Decline in International Travelling Activities due to Coronavirus Pandemics

Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of its Coverages and Premium Rates

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Insurance Type

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

by Coverage

Medical Expenses

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Others

by Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Banks

Insurance Companies

Insurance Aggregators

Insurance Brokers

Others

by End-User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

