Global Travel Insurance Market to 2028: Players Include Allianz, American Express, American International, AXA and Generali

The global travel insurance market size reached US$ 15.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.34% during 2022-2028.

Travel insurance provides financial protection for expenses or losses incurred due to unexpected events while domestic or overseas travel. It generally covers the costs of lost or stolen belongings, emergency medical care, accidental death, and trip cancellation and interruption.

It takes into effect from the day of travel until the insured reaches back home. Nowadays, several companies are providing travel insurance with 24/7 emergency services, such as replacing lost passports, cash wire assistance and re-booking canceled flights. They are also offering customization options depending on the geographical location and as per the requirements of the insured individuals.



The substantial growth in the travel and tourism industry in recent years, on account of inflating disposable incomes, rising business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings and discounted package holidays represents one of the major factors bolstering the global travel insurance market growth.

Moreover, governments of numerous countries have made it mandatory to attach travel insurance documents while applying for a visa, which is also contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, leading players are incorporating digital tools, such as application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and global positioning system (GPS), for improving distribution systems and providing personalized user experience.

