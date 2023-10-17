Global Travel Intermediaries Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: An Evolving Market to Meet the Changing Demands and Preferences of Modern Travelers

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Travel Intermediaries Market 2023-2028 by Service Type, Mode of Transport, Mode of Booking, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Travel Intermediaries Market is estimated to be USD 892.14 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1190.51 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%.



Travel Intermediaries are distribution agents who sell and/or broker travel and tourism-related products and services. They function as intermediaries between suppliers and consumers, purchasing and reselling tourism-related products and services such as package holidays, tickets, tours, housing, vehicle rental, and so on. A B2B tour operator, for example, can offer one-day trips to a travel agent, who then sells them to consumers.

Overall, the travel intermediaries market is evolving to meet the changing demands and preferences of modern travelers. While online booking platforms have disrupted the traditional role of intermediaries, there is still a place for intermediaries that can provide added value through personalized experiences, expert knowledge, and responsible travel options. As the travel industry continues to evolve, travel intermediaries will need to adapt and innovate to remain competitive in the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the travel intermediaries market due to the increasing number of travelers, rising disposable incomes, and the emergence of various online travel agencies and booking platforms.

One of the key trends in the travel intermediaries market is the shift towards sustainable and responsible tourism. Travelers are becoming more conscious of the environmental and social impact of their trips and are seeking travel intermediaries that offer eco-friendly and socially responsible travel options. This includes accommodations that prioritize sustainability, tours and activities that support local communities, and efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of travel.

Another important trend is the integration of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into the services provided by travel intermediaries. This includes chatbots and virtual assistants that can provide instant customer support, personalized travel recommendations based on user preferences, and the use of data analytics to optimize travel itineraries and pricing.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Travel and Tourism Industry

Growing Online Channel

Restraints

Stringent Regulations

Opportunities

Trend Shift from Online Travel Agencies to Mobile Travel Agency

Challenges

Direct Booking of Travel

