Global Travel Retail Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global travel retail market reached a value of US$ 52.50 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 82.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Travel retail refers to the sale of goods and services to international travelers during transit. The trade is usually conducted in travel environments, such as airports or seaports, where the buyer must present proof of nationality or travel to access the commercial area.

The retail shops accept payments inclusive of local and national taxes and excise duties. Travel retail is also available at hotels, border ships, international aircrafts, ferries, cruises and other marine vessels on international waters. Some of the products commonly available through travel retail include beauty and personal care products, perfumes, premium alcohols, tobacco, food and beverages, fashion accessories and electronics.

Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Travel retail and duty-free stores are one of the major sources of non-aeronautical revenue for airports as there is an increasing preference among consumers to purchase premium and luxurious products while travelling. In line with this, the rising inclination for premium wines and spirits among international travelers is also providing a thrust to the market growth.

Moreover, the advent of e-commerce travel retailing solutions is also favoring the growth of the market. Retailers are widely offering their products through websites and smartphone applications, enabling the consumers to pre-order products and conveniently collect them on arrival.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the launch of touch screen and interactive retail kiosks, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These self-service kiosks can engage with the passengers and provide a seamless ordering and payment solution. Other factors, including the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote international tourism, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aer Rianta International, China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd., Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc, Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, KING POWER International, Lagardere S.A, Lotte Hotels & Resorts (Lotte Corporation), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and The Shilla Duty Free (Hotel Shilla Co. Ltd.).

