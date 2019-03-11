Global Travel Vaccines Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024: Market Forecast to Grow from $4.9Bn in 2018, to $8.1Bn by 2024

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel vaccines market was worth US$ 4.9 Billion in 2018

Travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, are vaccines travelers can get before they visit certain regions across the globe which help protect them from serious diseases. Travel vaccines work by exposing the body to a microorganism or parts of the microorganism of the disease it will protect against. The body responds to the vaccination by making antibodies that will protect it against a situation where there is an exposure to the disease in the future.

The number of international tourist arrivals worldwide increased from around 1.0 Billion in 2012 to nearly 1.4 Billion in 2018. A significant number of these travelers traveled from developed countries to regions with endemic diseases. As more people travel to countries with endemic disease, demand for vaccinations will continue to increase.

Morever, regulatory authorities across the globe have also mandated that travelers should be vaccinated before travelling to disease-prone regions. As a result, travel vaccines have now become an important requirement in an international travelers list.

For instance, The Ministry of Health in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia requires that all travelers arriving for Hajj and Umrah from countries or areas at risk of diseases such as yellow fever, Meningococcal meningitis, Poliomyelitis, etc. must present a valid vaccination certificate. Other factors driving the demand of travel vaccines include increasing awareness levels, technological advancements, increasing incidence of life-threatening infectious diseases, etc.

Looking forward, we expect the global travel vaccine market to reach a value of US$ 8.1 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global travel vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global travel vaccines industry?

What is the breakup of the global travel vaccines market on the basis of composition?

What is the breakup of the global travel vaccines market on the basis of disease?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global travel vaccines market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global travel vaccines market?

What is the structure of the global travel vaccines market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global travel vaccines market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Travel Vaccines Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Composition

5.4 Market Breakup by Disease

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Composition

6.1 Mono Vaccines

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Combination Vaccines

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Disease

7.1 Hepatitis A

7.2 Hepatitis B

7.3 Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines

7.4 Meningococcal

7.5 Rabies

7.6 Typhoid

7.7 Yellow Fever

7.8 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Exploratory Stage

10.2 Preclinical and Clinical Development

10.3 Regulatory Approval

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Marketing and Distribution



11 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Global Travel Vaccines Industry: Price Analysis



13 Travel Vaccines Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline

14.3.2 Sanofi Pasteur

14.3.3 Merck

14.3.4 Novartis

14.3.5 Pfizer

14.3.6 ALK-Abell

14.3.7 Bavarian Nordic

14.3.8 Crucell N.V.

14.3.9 CSL Limited

14.3.10 MedImmune, LLC

14.3.11 Altimmune

14.3.12 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.13 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zsjjmr/global_travel?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

