Global Trawl Ropes and Nets Market Set to Reach USD 538.7 Mn by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 5.20%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Trawl Ropes and Nets Market by Type (Large Size, Medium Size, and Other), Application (Marine Aquaculture Industry and Freshwater Aquaculture Industry), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031." The market was valued at USD 341.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 538.7 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 5.20% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing volume of commercial fishing activities and investments in emerging economies such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Avient Corporation

Jaya Nets Sdn. Bhd.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

AKVASERVIS

AS Fiskevegn

Dynamica Ropes

Bridon-Bekaert

Hampidjan Australia

Tufropes Pvt Ltd.

Coastal Nets Limited

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include distribution channel, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Trawl Ropes and Nets Market

Based on type, the global trawl ropes and nets system market is segmented into large size, medium size, and others. The large size segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for large-sized fishing nets among commercial fishing groups.

In terms of application, the global market is bifurcated into the marine aquaculture industry and freshwater aquaculture industry. The marine aquaculture industry segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for trawl ropes and nets and the rising volume of marine-based commercial fishing activities.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global trawl ropes and nets system market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing preference for online purchases of trawl ropes and nets by fishers.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years due to the increasing volume of commercial fishing in the region, with investments from major economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Trawls are also known as towed gear deployed under deep water and towed behind the boat to catch different fish and these are usually used for commercial purposes.

Increasing preference for seafood and seafood products globally as the number of health-conscious consumers can drive the global market.

The rapid increase in commercial fishing and rising demand for aquaculture can boost market growth.

Rising preference for online purchase of trawl ropes and nets is likely to open new opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

New technological advancements in fishing equipment such as the durability of high-strength fishing nets can open new pathways for the global market.

Read 180 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Trawl Ropes and Nets Market by Type (Large Size, Medium Size, Other), Application (Marine Aquaculture Industry and Freshwater Aquaculture Industry), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Large Size

Medium Size

Others

Application

Marine Aquaculture Industry

Freshwater Aquaculture Industry

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

