Global Treadmill Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product Type, End-use, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Treadmill Market by Product Type, End Use, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global treadmill market was valued at $3,284.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,932.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.



Treadmill is a type of fitness equipment or device required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. Demand for treadmill has increased globally, owing to increase in health awareness. Moreover, treadmills are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including franchise stores, online stores, and specialty stores. Continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive growth of the treadmill market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.



Globally, there is a growth in the gym culture as more people are joining gyms for good health. This, in turn, drives the treadmill market. Moreover, increase in health awareness and rise in need for active and healthy lifestyle across the world are the key drivers of the treadmill market. Furthermore, penetration of international brands in the untapped market has also propelled growth of the treadmill market. However, high price of treadmill is expected to hamper the growth of the treadmill market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, continuous innovation in the treadmill and the rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunities for the treadmill market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.



The global treadmill equipment market segments are categorized into product type, end use, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into manual and electronic. By end use, it is divided into residential, institutional, and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into specialty store, franchise store, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of LAMEA).



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global treadmill market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on treadmill market

3.4.1. Multiple scenario

3.5. Value chain Analysis

3.6. Top Impacting factor

3.7. Parent Market Analysis

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Growing culture of Gym globally

3.8.1.2. Rise in health and fitness awareness

3.8.1.3. Penetration of international brands

3.8.2. Restraint

3.8.2.1. High cost of treadmill in the market

3.8.2.2. Availability of counterfeit products

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Surge in government investment in sports events

3.8.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform



CHAPTER 4: TREADMILL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Manual

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Electronic

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: TREADMILL MARKET, BY END USE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast.

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Institutional

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL TREADMILL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Online stores

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Specialty Store

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Franchise store

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: TREADMILL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Competitive dashboard

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive heatmap

8.4. Top Player Positioning

8.5. Top winning strategies

8.6. Key developments

8.6.1. Partnership

8.6.2. Business Expansion

8.6.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ICON HEALTH & FITNESS, INC.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. IMPULSE (QINGDAO) HEALTH TECH LTD. CO.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. JOHNSON HEALTH TECH CO., LTD.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. LANDICE, INC.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. LIFE FITNESS, INC.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. NAUTILUS, INC.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D Expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. TECHNOGYM S. P. A.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business divisions

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D Expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. TRUE FITNESS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. TRUEFORM RUNNER, INC.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. WOODWAY USA, INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tspm1b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

