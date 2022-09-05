Global Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Surpass US$ 1,545.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global treatment resistant depression market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,180.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Treatment Resistant Depression Market:

Key players in market are focusing on gaining approvals for drugs indicated for treatment resistant depression, which is expected to propel the global treatment resistance depression market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Atai Life Sciences N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) provided Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance to conduct a clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study of PCN-101 (R-ketamine). Atai plans to initiate the study early through its platform company Perception Neuroscience.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5196

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of depression is expected to drive growth of the global treatment resistant depression market over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the National Institute of Mental Health in January 2022, an estimated 21.0 million adults in the U.S. had at least one major depressive episode in 2020. This number represented 8.4% of all U.S. adults in 2020.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market. This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players. It profiles key players in the global treatment resistant depression market based on the following parameters – company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies.

Key players operating in the global treatment resistant depression market include AbbVie Inc., Lupin, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Viatris Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5196

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Treatment Resistant Depression Market, by Drug Type:

Antidepressants



Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors





Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors





Others



Atypical agents



Others

Global Treatment Resistant Depression Market, by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Treatment Resistant Depression Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5196

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights