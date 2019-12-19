Global tree planting campaign for Freudenberg Group's 170-year anniversary

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freudenberg employees and their family members around the world took part in the company's annual tree-planting campaign and planted more than 20,000 trees worldwide in more than 100 tree-planting events.

In a tradition of previous milestones, the Freudenberg Group Board of Management at the beginning of 2019 invited its global workforce to plant 170 trees in their region, one for each year of the company's history.

The response was overwhelming. Joining their national Arbor Day celebrations, marking the dates significant for their own locations, or simply picking the ideal tree-planting time for their location, employees joined the initiative and easily overshot its goal.

In North America, employees partnered with local arborist organizations to conduct the most impactful tree-plantings in their communities. From Michigan and New Hampshire through Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, a variety of tree species were planted. In Bethlehem, New Hampshire, for example, numerous seedlings were planted to help reforest a tree farm that had been destroyed in a fire. In Detroit, in partnership with the Greening of Detroit, Freudenberg provided trees for a revived park in the city.

"Planting trees is a fitting tribute both to Freudenberg's corporate citizenship and the company's longevity," said Bob Evans, Freudenberg Regional Representative in North America. "Putting down roots and planning for the future, that is what we are all about."

In multiple locations in Mexico, employees and their families participated in reforestation efforts. For example, over 600 trees were planted in Lerma, Mexico.

"We will continue to look after the planted area to achieve real, long-term effects," said Dagoberto Sanchez Martinez, site executive officer in Lerma. "The campaign is intended to make a statement and show that a team can make a difference. On our own, we might be a bit faster, but only together can we truly make progress."

Freudenberg employees were filled with enthusiasm. They agreed that the effort was good for the environment, for future generations, and for strengthening the relationship with the communities in which they work and live.

About the Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for more than 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, specialty chemicals, medical products, and the most modern cleaning products.

Strength of innovation, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 170-year-old company holds strong to its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action.

In 2018, the Freudenberg Group employed approximately 49,000 people in some 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than €9.4 billion. In North America, Freudenberg businesses generated about a quarter of its total revenue and employed close to 10,800 people. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com

