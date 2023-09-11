Global Trenchless Pipe Repair Market Valued at $1.66 Billion in 2023, Expected to Surge to $2.14 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Sep, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trenchless Pipe Repair Market (2023-2028) by Component, Type, Enterprise Size, End Users, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Trenchless Pipe Repair Market is estimated to be USD 1.66 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.14 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.22%.

Introduction:

Trenchless pipe repair encompasses a collection of procedures and methods designed to replace or repair underground pipes without the need for extensive excavation or digging. This approach serves as a valuable alternative to conventional pipe repair techniques, which often result in significant damage to infrastructure and local environments.

Applications:

Trenchless pipe repair techniques find application in the maintenance and restoration of various underground utility pipes, including sewer lines, water mains, gas lines, and more. These techniques are particularly beneficial in scenarios where excavation proves challenging or impractical, such as urban areas with obstructions like buildings, roads, or intricate landscaping.

Environmental Benefits:

Trenchless techniques play a crucial role in supporting environmental sustainability objectives. By minimizing ecosystem disruption, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving natural resources, these methods contribute to eco-friendliness. Furthermore, they significantly reduce waste generation during pipe replacement and repair.

Addressing Aging Infrastructure:

Many underground pipes, such as water mains and sewer lines, have already surpassed or reached the end of their intended lifespan. These aging pipes are susceptible to a range of issues, including leaks, cracks, and structural damage due to deterioration over time. Trenchless pipe repair emerges as a cost-effective solution to restore and maintain deteriorating infrastructure without the need for extensive excavation, thereby minimizing disruptions.

Market Drivers:

  1. Need for Cost-Efficient Repair Methods: The increasing demand for cost-effective pipe repair solutions is driving the adoption of trenchless techniques.
  2. Promoting Environment Sustainability: Trenchless methods align with environmental sustainability goals by reducing ecosystem disturbance and carbon emissions.
  3. Growing Infrastructure Repair Needs: The need for efficient repair solutions for aging infrastructure, especially in water and sewer systems, is fueling the adoption of trenchless technologies.
  4. Expansion in Industrial and Commercial Sectors: The expanding industrial and commercial sectors require efficient and economical pipeline solutions, with trenchless pipe repair procedures gaining preference for their speed and minimal disruption.
  5. Advancements in Trenchless Technologies: Continuous advancements, including advanced inspection systems, robotic tools, and innovative lining methods, enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trenchless pipe repair processes.
  6. Potential in the Oil and Gas Industry: The trenchless pipe repair market holds potential in addressing the maintenance and repair requirements of aging pipelines in the oil and gas sector.

Market Challenges:

  1. Lack of Skilled Labor: Specialized tools and skilled personnel are essential for the successful execution of trenchless pipe repair methods, posing a challenge in some regions.
  2. Unsuitability of Trenchless Technology and High Costs: In certain situations, trenchless repair technology may not be suitable, and its higher costs can limit its application.
  3. Pipe Material Variability: Different pipe materials may necessitate specific trenchless methods, presenting challenges for universal adoption.
  4. Pipe Dimensions and Acceptance: Variations in pipe dimensions and industry acceptance may limit the adaptability of trenchless technologies.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Trenchless Pipe Repair Market is segmented based on:

Component:

  • Type
  • Enterprise Size
  • End Users
  • Applications
  • Geography

By Technique, the market is classified into:

  • Pipe Lining
  • Pipe Bursting
  • Slip Lining
  • Directional Drilling

By Pipe Material, the market is classified into:

  • Clay
  • Concrete
  • PVC
  • HDPE
  • Ductile Iron
  • Steel

By Pipe Diameters, the market is classified into:

  • Small Diameter Pipes
  • Medium Diameter Pipes
  • Large Diameter Pipes

By End Users, the market is classified into:

  • Municipalities
  • Water and Wastewater Management
  • Oil and Gas
  • Telecommunications
  • Power and Energy
  • Residential and Commercial
  • Industrial

By Applications, the market is classified into:

  • Water Mains
  • Sewer Lines
  • Gas Lines
  • Oil Pipelines
  • Telecommunication Cables
  • Power Cables

By Geography, the market is classified into:

  • Americas
  • Europe
  • Middle-East & Africa
  • Asia-Pacific

Companies Mentioned:

  • Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
  • Aegion Corp.
  • AmeriSpec Inc.
  • Applied Felts Inc.
  • ConocoPhillips Co.
  • Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC
  • IPEX, Inc.
  • LiquiForce Services Inc.
  • Michels Corp.
  • PICA Corp.
  • Radlinger Primus Line GmbH
  • Reline America, Inc.
  • SAK Construction Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sanexen Environmental Services Inc.
  • The Toro Co. Ltd.
  • TRACTO-TECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG
  • TransPerfect Life Sciences Co.
  • Trenchless Utility Equipment Inc.
  • TT Technologies, Inc.
  • Vortex Companies LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdn98s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Healthcare Analytics Software Market Surges at 20.84% CAGR, Transforming Healthcare Delivery and Cost Reduction Initiatives

Global Tubeless Tire Market to 2023 - 2028, Fueled by Demand for Improved Safety and Rising Vehicle Production

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.