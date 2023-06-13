Global Triathlon Clothing Market 2023: Growing e-Commerce Retail Market Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Triathlon Clothing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type , By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global triathlon clothing market size is expected to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Companies Mentioned

2XU

Alii Sport

Active Angelz LLC

COEUR Multi-Sport

De Soto Clothing Company Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

HUUB Design GmbH

Kiwami Triathlon Corp.

Louis Garneau Sports Inc.

Nike Inc.

Priyam Knit Pvt. Ltd.

Pearl Izumi Inc.

Triumph Sportswear Design Studio Private Limited

TYR SPORT . INC.

. INC. Zone3 Ltd.

Zoot Sports

The market will experience profitable growth due to rising obesity rates and increased public awareness of the benefits of cycling and swimming. According to the "World Obesity Atlas" 2022, which was released by the "World Obesity Federation", 1 billion people across the globe would be obese, by 2030. Therefore, people are tending towards the adoption of triathlon sports which is driving the market growth.



One factor that helps the market share is product innovation. In the upcoming years, as a part of the era, it is predicted that product quality innovation to improve performance and durability will increase the market share of triathlon apparel. However, the high price of the products on the market could hinder market expansion. In the projected term, it is anticipated that the high costs associated with the production and processing of triathlon apparel will start to limit their market share.



The growing number of triathletes and major manufacturers' increased attention to technical developments are two additional important factors fostering the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, Wattie Ink, a California-based manufacturer of sophisticated technical triathlon apparel, changed its name to Spaero Triathlon. The company also has a strong ambassador team program to go along with its new identity.

Also, in February 2022, Champion System USA introduced a new line of personalized triathlon suits for consumers in the US. The outfits are offered in sizes XS to 4XL and are cut for both men and women.



Additionally, an increase in consumer preferences for e-commerce and online distribution channels has also contributed to the demand for triathlon clothing. The growth of online share is being encouraged by elements like doorstep delivery, straightforward payment options, and expanded product availability.

The growth of internet usage and the rising popularity of e-commerce websites are both driving up demand for online marketplaces. The digital revolution has also extended throughout several industries owing to the pandemic, including the market for triathlon clothing. Consumers now prefer online shopping to avoid awkward and needless social interaction as a result of the pandemic.



Triathlon Clothing Market Report Highlights

Women segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. This is a result of women participating in triathlon competitions at higher rates and their propensity for physically healthy sports.

Tri Suits segment accounted high revenue share owing to they are supported during jogging or cycling because they are constructed of an elastic material that may be worn close to the body.

segment accounted high revenue share owing to they are supported during jogging or cycling because they are constructed of an elastic material that may be worn close to the body. North America is expected to grow significantly over the projected period. The market region is starting to draw the attention of triathlon clothing makers and producers.

