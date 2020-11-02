Global Triple Play Services Industry
Global Triple Play Services Market to Reach 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027
Nov 02, 2020, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADTRAN, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- BCE, Inc.
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- BT GROUP PLC
- Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd.
- Cablevision Systems Corporation
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Charter Communications, Inc.
- Comcast Corporation
- Cox Communications, Inc.
- CTS Telecom Inc.
- Digicel Group
- DirecTV LLC
- DISH Network LLC
- D-Link Systems, Inc.
- Frontier Communications Corporation
- Koninklijke KPN N.V.
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
- Orange SA
- Rogers Communications, Inc.
- Swisscom AG
- TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
- Telefonica SA
- Vodafone Group PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Triple Play Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Triple Play Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Triple Play Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Triple Play Services Market Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Triple Play Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Triple Play Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Subscriptions for the
Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Triple Play Services Market Growth Prospects
in Thousand Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Triple Play Services Market Demand Scenario
in Thousand Subscriptions by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Triple Play Services Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Triple Play Services Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Triple Play Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Subscriptions for the
Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Triple Play Services Market Growth Prospects
in Thousand Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Triple Play Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Triple Play Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Triple Play Services Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Subscriptions for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Triple Play Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 101
