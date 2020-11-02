Global Triple Play Services Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Triple Play Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Triple Play Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Triple Play Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Triple Play Services Market Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Triple Play Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Triple Play Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Subscriptions for the

Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Triple Play Services Market Growth Prospects

in Thousand Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Triple Play Services Market Demand Scenario

in Thousand Subscriptions by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Triple Play Services Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Triple Play Services Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Triple Play Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Subscriptions for the

Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Triple Play Services Market Growth Prospects

in Thousand Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Triple Play Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Subscriptions for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Triple Play Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Triple Play Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Subscriptions for the

Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Triple Play Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Subscriptions: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 101

