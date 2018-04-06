Global Trocars Market, 2022 - One Trend Affecting this Market is the Emergence of Balloon BTTs

The global trocars market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Trocars Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the rising volume of laparoscopic procedures. One trend affecting this market is the emergence of balloon BTTs. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the complications associated with trocars.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

CONMED

Ethicon

LaproSurge

Medtronic



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Overview

Comparison by product type

Global cutting trocars market

Global dilating trocars market

Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY USAGE



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of balloon BTTs

Rising demand for bladeless trocars

Rising demand for single-use trocars over reusable trocars

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive structure

Other prominent vendors

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



