Global Trocars Market, 2022 - One Trend Affecting this Market is the Emergence of Balloon BTTs

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Trocars Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trocars market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Trocars Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the rising volume of laparoscopic procedures. One trend affecting this market is the emergence of balloon BTTs. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the complications associated with trocars.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen
- CONMED
- Ethicon
- LaproSurge
- Medtronic
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Overview
- Comparison by product type
- Global cutting trocars market
- Global dilating trocars market
- Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY USAGE
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of balloon BTTs
- Rising demand for bladeless trocars
- Rising demand for single-use trocars over reusable trocars
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive structure
- Other prominent vendors
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6j643r/global_trocars?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-trocars-market-2022---one-trend-affecting-this-market-is-the-emergence-of-balloon-btts-300625611.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article