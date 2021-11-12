Global Trodelvy Patent, Market Sales & Clinical Trials Report 2021: 29 Patents with Potential Sales of $3 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trodelvy Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Trodelvy market is expected to surpass US$ 3 Billion by 2028

Recently, Trodelvy, a novel targeted therapy developed by Gilead Sciences and has been approved for the management of triple negative breast cancer. The drug is antibody drug conjugate directed to Trop-2 receptor, a protein highly expressed on the surface of cancer cell and has crucial role in the development and progression of cancer.

Several factors including increase in geriatric population and subsequent rise in prevalence of cancer, favorable reimbursement policies offered by manufacturers and insurance providers, and rising awareness among population will drive the growth of market.

Geographically, US is expected to maintain dominant position during the forecast period which is mainly attributed to the robust sales of drug, increase in target population, and large number of ongoing clinical trials in the region.

The FDA approval of the drug is supported by clinical studies which have demonstrated statistically significant reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death. In addition, the drug have also shown to extend overall survival rates in patients and enhanced clinical outcomes.

As of now, the drug has been approved in US, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, and Switzerland. Apart from this, the drug is present in regulatory view in other regions including Europe, China and Singapore. Recently, European Medicines Agency has recommended the marketing of Trodelvy, indicating that the drug will enter the market in coming months. The rapid approval of drug in different regions will fuel the growth of market in coming years.

The global Trodely market is expected to witness high growth rates owing to its high adoption rates among TNBC patients which is due to lack of other effective therapies, and enhanced efficiency of novel drug in targeting the disease.

In addition to triple negative breast cancer, researchers are also evaluating the role of drug in targeting other cancers including hormone receptor positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, endometrial carcinoma, urothelial cancer, glioblastoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.

In addition, several clinical trials are evaluating Trodelvy in combination with talazoparib, nivolumab, carboplatin, and other cancer therapeutics. The next few years will witness rapid approval of drug as monotherapy or combinational therapy in wide range of cancer which will further boos the growth of market.

Currently, Trodelvy is the only approved Trop-2 targeting drug in market. However, the pipeline of novel drug class is highly crowded and consists of several potential candidates including DS-1062a, RN927C, BAT8003, SKB264, JS108, and others. These are majorly present in phase-I/II clinical trials and are expected to enter market during forecast period.

The major players in Trop-2 targeting drugs market are Daiichi Sankyo, Immunomedics, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and BioThera Solution. The emergence of these drugs will increase the competition to Trodelvy, thus restraining its growth of market. However, increased awareness and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to drive the market.

Trodelvy Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Trodelvy Patent Insight: 29 Patents

Trodelvy Dosage & Price

Trodelvy Sales Forecast 2028: > USD 3 Billion

Trodelvy Role in Cancer Therapy

Trodelvy Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties

Trodelvy Ongoing Clinical Trials: > 30 Clinical Studies

Trodelvy Reimbursement Scenario

Key Topics Covered:

1. Trodelvy (Sacituzumab Govitecan) - First Approved TROP2 Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate

1.1 Overview

1.2 Approval & Exclusivity

2. Trodelvy Patent Insight

2.1 US Patents

2.2 Other Regions

2.2.1 Japan

2.2.2 Australia

2.2.3 Russia

3. Trodelvy Commercial Information

3.1 Dosage & Price Analysis

3.2 Sales Analysis

4. Trodelvy Description, Chemistry & Pharmacokinetics

5. Trodelvy Mechanism of Action

6. Trodelvy Role in TNBC

7. Role of Trodelvy in Urothelial Carcinoma

8. Role of Trodelvy in Other Cancers

9. Trodelvy Supplementary Information

9.1 Adverse Events

9.2 Immunogenecity & Drug Interaction

9.3 Application in Specific Population

10. Global Trodelvy Market Analysis

10.1 Current Market Scenario

10.2 Future Market Opportunity

11. Trodelvy Sales Forecast 2028

12. Trodelvy Reimbursement Policy

13. Trodelvy Clinical Trial Insight

13.1 By Phase

13.2 By Development Status

13.3 By Region

14. Trodelvy Ongoing Research & Development

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Amunix

15.2 ARIUS Research

15.3 AstraZeneca

15.4 Biothera

15.5 Daiichi Sankyo Company

15.6 Gilead

15.7 Immunomedics

15.8 Janux Therapy

15.9 Klus Pharma

15.10 Myeloid therapeutics

15.11 Pfizer

15.12 Shanghai Junshi Bioscience

