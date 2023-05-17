Global Truck Mounted Crane Market Report 2023: Rising Construction of Public Infrastructure Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The global truck mounted crane market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2022 to $7.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The truck mounted crane market is expected to grow to $9.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players in the truck mounted crane market are Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Liebherr Group, Tadano Ltd., Furukawa Unic Corporation, Terex Corporation, The Manitowoc Company Inc., Altec Inc., Kato Works Co. Ltd., Elliott Equipment Company, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Bocker Maschinenwerke GmbH, Hidrokon, Sims Crane & Equipment Co., Iowa Mold Tooling (IMP), Liaoning Fuwa Heavy Industry Machinery Co. Ltd., Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., Manitex International Inc., Hydrauliska Industri AB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Palfinger AG, TIL Limited, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and HYVA.

Truck mounted cranes are mechanically propelled loading-unloading equipment that is mounted on a truck so it can be transported to any location where it is required. It is used for towing and transporting heavy machinery and damaged vehicles.



The main types of truck mounted cranes are articulating cranes, hydraulic cranes, telescopic cranes, and others. Articulating crane is a crane whose boom is made up of several foldable, pin-connected structural components that may be extended or contracted using hydraulic cylinder power. Major drives are electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic with lifting capacities below 15 tons, 15 to 30 tons, 30 to 50 tons, and above 50 tons, that are used by various end-users such as industrial, commercial, infrastructure, and others.



The truck mounted crane market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides truck mounted crane tire market statistics, including truck mounted crane industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a truck mounted crane market share, detailed truck mounted crane market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the truck mounted crane industry. This truck mounted crane market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the truck mounted cranes market. Major companies operating in the truck mounted cranes market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



In May 2022, American Trailer World, a US-based manufacturer of trucks and trailers partnered with Tiger Cranes. The partnership is aimed at developing premium truck crane body designs and will help the companies to offer greater lifting capabilities. Tiger Cranes is the crane brand of Service Trucks International, a US-based custom mechanics body manufacturer.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the truck mounted crane market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the truck mounted crane market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the truck mounted crane market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising construction of public infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the truck mounted cranes market forward. Public infrastructure refers to facilities and structures that are developed and intended for the general public such as roads, public toilets, flyovers, and others. Truck mounted cranes are used in urban infrastructure development due to their flexibility in carrying raw materials and building blocks in very limited and crowded spaces.

For instance, according to the US infrastructure 2021-22 survey report published by White and Case LLP, a US-based law firm, with approximately 85 senior-level investors, who invest in the US infrastructure and 15 public authorities were surveyed, more than a third (34%) of the respondents had invested US$10 billion or more in global infrastructure assets over the 12 months ending Q3 2021. Additionally, about 49% of the respondents were expected to invest more than US$10 billion in global infrastructure over the 12 months to Q3 2022. Therefore, the increasing construction of public infrastructure is driving the truck mounted cranes market.



The truck mounted crane market consists of sales of mobile cranes, all-terrain cranes, and telescopic handler cranes. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



