Global Trypsin Market to Grow US$ 57.71 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global trypsin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 42.95 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Trypsin Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on facility expansion for research and development. For instance, on April 6, 2021, Promega Corporation, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of enzymes and other products for biotechnology and molecular biology announced the opening of Kornberg Center, company's newly constructed research and development facility in Fitchburg, the U.S. The Arthur Kornberg building, will support key product and technology development in cellular and molecular biology, life science research, clinical diagnostic, genetic identification, scientific applications, and training.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global trypsin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by the key players. For instance, in June 2020, BBI Solution, a subsidiary of BBI Group announced that the company completed the acquisition of DIARECT AG, a biotechnology company. This will help BBI to expand its diagnostic reagent product portfolio in the global trypsin market.

Among product type, kits segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global trypsin market in 2021. Market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, and others are focusing on manufacturing trypsin kits, which reduce the preparation time of trypsin digest and provide reliable results. These kits can be used in protein identification and quantification. This is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, the SMART Digest Trypsin Kit manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific, a U.S.-based medical device and reagent manufacturer, enables characterization and quantification of proteins with a preparation time of only 60 minutes.

On the basis of application, protein identification segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global trypsin market over the forecast period. Proteomic identification of proteins requires proteolytic digestion of proteins into peptides which can be done using trypsin. Proteomic identification is highly used for research purposes, and this is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, Trypsin with ProteaseMAX Surfactant, manufactured by Promega Corporation, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, is a trypsin enhancer, which enables quicker digestion and recovery of proteins, which can then be identified using mass spectrometry.

Key players operating in the global trypsin market include Promega Corporation, Merck KgaA, Geno Technology Inc., USA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SignalChem Biotech Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Creative Enzymes, ProteoChem, Waters Corporation, Bioseutica, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., and BBI Solutions.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Global Trypsin Market, By Source:



Bovine



Porcine

Global Trypsin Market, By Product Type:

Kits



Reagents

Global Trypsin Market, By Application:

Protein Identification



Quantitative Analysis



Differential Expression



Post-translational Modifications

Global Trypsin Market, By End User:

Academic & Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical Companies



Others

Global Trypsin Market, By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

