Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Increased Healthcare Expenditure Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global tuberculosis diagnostics market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market reached a value of nearly $1,989.7 million in 2022, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $1,989.7 million in 2022 to $2,760.6 million in 2027 at a rate of 6.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2027 and reach $3,976.4 million in 2032.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

This report describes and explains the tuberculosis diagnostics market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in the incidence of tuberculosis, increased healthcare expenditure, growth in the number of healthcare facilities and the rise in the adoption of nucleic acid testing. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were COVID-19 impact, the low healthcare access in developing countries and the lack of skilled medical professionals.



Going forward, strong government support, the increasing FDA approvals for tuberculosis diagnostics, the increasing research and development (R&D) activities and the emergence of drug-resistant TB will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market in the future include the Russia-Ukraine war impact and the stigma and discrimination associated with tuberculosis.



The tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented by test types into radiographic tests, nucleic acid testing, cytokine detection tests, drug resistance tests, skin test/mantoux test (TST), blood/serology test, smear microscopy tests, cell culture-based tests and other test types. The smear microscopy tests market was the largest segment of the tuberculosis diagnostics market by test types, accounting for $496.9 million or 25.0% of the total market in 2022. The nucleic acid testing market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented by disease stage into latent tuberculosis and active tuberculosis. The active tuberculosis market was the largest segment of the tuberculosis diagnostics market by disease stage, accounting for $1,415.5 million or 71.1% of the total market in 2022. The latent tuberculosis market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented by end user into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, physician's office laboratories, reference laboratories and academics and research facilities. The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories market was the largest segment of the tuberculosis diagnostics market by end users, accounting for $832.6 million or 41.8% of the total market in 2022. The physician's office laboratories market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.9%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tuberculosis diagnostics market, accounting for 39.8% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the tuberculosis diagnostics market will be Asia Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.1% and 6.7% respectively from 2022-2027.



The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 27.82% of the total market in 2021. Beckton, Dickinson and Company was the largest competitor with 8.48% share of the market, followed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd with 5.68%, Qiagen N.V. with 5.18%, BioMerieux SA with 3.60%, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid Inc.) with 2.40%, PerkinElmer with 1.12%, Abbott Laboratories Inc. with 0.87%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with 0.31%, Creative Diagnostics with 0.11%, and Lionex GmbH with 0.07%.



The top opportunities in the tuberculosis diagnostics market by test types will arise in the smear microscopy market, which will gain $193.3 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the tuberculosis diagnostics market by disease stage will arise in the active tuberculosis market, which will gain $533.2 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the tuberculosis diagnostics market by end user will arise in the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories market, which will gain $325.4 million of global annual sales by 2027. The tuberculosis diagnostics market size will gain the most in the USA at $227.5 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the tuberculosis diagnostics market include focus on next generation sequencing (NGS) platform for TB diagnostics, product innovations, T cell tests for TB infection, artificial intelligence (AI)-based tuberculosis diagnostics, use of portable devices and collaborations between governments and manufacturers.



Player-adopted strategies in the tuberculosis diagnostics industry include enhancing business capabilities through the launch of new products and solutions, offering innovative solutions through securing regulatory approvals and enhancing production capabilities through business expansions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction And Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Definition And Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Test Type

6.4.1. Radiographic Test

6.4.2. Nucleic Acid Testing

6.4.3. Cytokine Detection Test

6.4.4. Drug Resistance Test

6.4.5. Skin Test/Mantoux Test (TST)

6.4.6. Blood Test/Serology Test

6.4.7. Smear Microscopy

6.4.8. Cultured-Based Tests

6.4.9. Other Test Types

6.5. Market Segmentation By Disease Stage

6.5.1. Latent Tuberculosis

6.5.2. Active Tuberculosis

6.6. Market Segmentation By End User

6.6.1. Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories

6.6.2. Physician's Office Laboratories

6.6.3. Reference Laboratories

6.6.4. Academics And Research Facilities



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platform For TB Diagnostics

7.2. Product Innovations

7.3. T Cell Tests For TB Infection

7.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Tuberculosis Diagnostics

7.5. Use Of Portable Devices

7.6. Collaborations Between Governments And Manufacturers



8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2021

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027



9. Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Test Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Disease Stage, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



10. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl7o5t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets