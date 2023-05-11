Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size, Growth Rate, Top Players And Their Strategies - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023, the tuberculosis diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2022 to $2.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The tuberculosis diagnostics market share is then expected to reach $2.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.

During the forecast period, the emergence of drug-resistant TB will drive the growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market. As treatment is long and hard, DR-TB patients often stop treatment before they should and when untreated or inadequately treated, they continue transmitting drug-resistant bacteria to others and have a higher risk of mortality. For example, in October 2022, according to World Health Organization (WHO), cases of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB), rose 3% in 2021 from the previous year, the first such increase since records began in 2004. Due to this, there is also greater need for drug sensitivity testing. Therefore, the emergence of drug-resistant TB will drive the tuberculosis diagnostics market growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being utilized in tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics due to its potential to improve the accuracy and speed of diagnosis. AI-based tools can analyze large amounts of data, including medical images and patient records, to identify patterns and predict outcomes. Major companies in the tuberculosis diagnostics market are focusing on developing AI-based solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For example, in August 2022, Fujifilm, a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing of medical imaging devices, partnered with Qure.ai, a US-based company engaged in the development of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions, and launched an advanced point-of-care (POC) diagnostic method in Nigeria.

In addition, companies are focusing on the use of portable devices to grow in the market. For example, in October 2021, Qiagen, a Germany-based provider of sample and assay technologies, launched the QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB test, a new test to detect tuberculosis (TB) infection, which also received a CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark. It is a portable device that enables the ultrasensitive digital detection of TB infection and increases access to reliable interferon gamma release assay (IGRA) testing.

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented -

By Type: Radiographic Test, Laboratory Test, Nucleic Acid Testing, Cytokine Detection Test, Drug Resistance Test, Other Diagnostic Test Types By Test: Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Skin Test / Mantoux Test (TST), Blood Test / Serology Test, SMEAR Microscopy, Cultured-Based Tests, Radiography Tests, Other Test By Disease Stage: Latent Tuberculosis, Active Tuberculosis By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Physician's Office Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academics and Research Facilities

As per the tuberculosis diagnostics market analysis, the top growth potential in the tuberculosis diagnostics market by test types will arise in the smear microscopy market, which will gain $193.3 million of global annual sales by 2027. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tuberculosis diagnostics market, accounting for 39.8% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions.

