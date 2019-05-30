Global Tumor-Specific Antigen Market Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2023

May 30, 2019, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  The "Global Tumor-Specific Antigen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers category, source and applications of Tumor-specific Antigen. The market has been segmented by source into coding region and Non-Coding region. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region of the Tumor-specific antigen market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Tumor-specific antigen market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the Tumor-specific antigen market.

The Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global market for tumor-specific antigen
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
  • Coverage of various types of product available in the tumor-specific antigen market and discussion of their potential applications
  • Information on oncofetal, oncoviral, overexpressed/accumulated, mutated, lineage restricted and idiotypic tumor-specific antigens and discussion of their specific targets
  • Insights into regulatory framework and policies and funding initiatives by the government for cancer research
  • A look into advancements in antigen specific T-Cell therapy for cancer and innovation within the industry
  • Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global tumor-specific antigen market including Agilent Technologies Inc., AIVITA Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Co., GO Therapeutics and Merck Millipore

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Overview
  • Market Potential
  • Investment Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework
  • United States
  • European Union
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • India
  • China
  • Industry Growth Drivers
  • Surging Demand for Potential Cancer Biomarker Candidates
  • Rising Prevalence of Cancer
  • Increasing Investments in Cancer Diagnosis and Research
  • Rising Focus on Developing Targeted Therapies
  • Antigen Specific T-Cell Therapy

Chapter 4 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Category

  • Oncofetal
  • Oncoviral
  • Overexpressed/Accumulated
  • CT9/CT10
  • Mutated
  • Lineage-Restricted Antigen
  • Idiotypic
  • Others

Chapter 5 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Source

  • Coding Region
  • Non-Coding Region
  • Growing the Background of Immunotherapy Targets

Chapter 6 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Application

  • Diagnostics
  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Therapeutics
  • Risk Assessment
  • Prognostics
  • Clinical and Basic Research

Chapter 7 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Tumor-specific Antigen Market Industry Structure

  • Industry Structure
  • Procurement of Raw Materials
  • Manufacturing/Development Process
  • End-Users
  • Innovation in the Market
  • Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Abcam Plc
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Aivita Biomedical
  • Bbi Group
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Biomrieux Sa
  • Brightpath Biotherapeutics
  • Caris Life Sciences Inc.
  • Cisbio Bioassays
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Eli Lilly And Co.
  • Enzo Biochem Inc.
  • Externautics
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Go Therapeutics
  • Janssen Global Services Llc
  • Lee Biosolutions Inc.
  • Merck Millipore
  • Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Signosis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2vl5b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

SOURCE Research and Markets

