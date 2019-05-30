Global Tumor-Specific Antigen Market Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2023

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tumor-Specific Antigen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers category, source and applications of Tumor-specific Antigen. The market has been segmented by source into coding region and Non-Coding region. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region of the Tumor-specific antigen market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Tumor-specific antigen market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the Tumor-specific antigen market.

The Report Includes:



An overview of the global market for tumor-specific antigen

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of various types of product available in the tumor-specific antigen market and discussion of their potential applications

Information on oncofetal, oncoviral, overexpressed/accumulated, mutated, lineage restricted and idiotypic tumor-specific antigens and discussion of their specific targets

Insights into regulatory framework and policies and funding initiatives by the government for cancer research

A look into advancements in antigen specific T-Cell therapy for cancer and innovation within the industry

Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global tumor-specific antigen market including Agilent Technologies Inc., AIVITA Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Co., GO Therapeutics and Merck Millipore

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Overview

Market Potential

Investment Analysis

Regulatory Framework

United States

European Union

Australia

Japan

India

China

Industry Growth Drivers

Surging Demand for Potential Cancer Biomarker Candidates

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing Investments in Cancer Diagnosis and Research

Rising Focus on Developing Targeted Therapies

Antigen Specific T-Cell Therapy

Chapter 4 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Category

Oncofetal

Oncoviral

Overexpressed/Accumulated

CT9/CT10

Mutated

Lineage-Restricted Antigen

Idiotypic

Others

Chapter 5 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Source

Coding Region

Non-Coding Region

Growing the Background of Immunotherapy Targets

Chapter 6 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Therapeutics

Risk Assessment

Prognostics

Clinical and Basic Research

Chapter 7 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Tumor-specific Antigen Market Industry Structure

Industry Structure

Procurement of Raw Materials

Manufacturing/Development Process

End-Users

Innovation in the Market

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aivita Biomedical

Bbi Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomrieux Sa

Brightpath Biotherapeutics

Caris Life Sciences Inc.

Cisbio Bioassays

Creative Diagnostics

Eli Lilly And Co.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Externautics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Go Therapeutics

Janssen Global Services Llc

Lee Biosolutions Inc.

Merck Millipore

Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc

Perkinelmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Signosis Inc.

