Global Tuna Market Report 2023: Shifting Consumer Preferences for Seafood Bolsters Growth

The global tuna market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.8% to reach $53.36 billion in 2030 from $44.08 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- American Tuna
- Starkist
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Tri Marine
- Wild Planet
This report on global tuna market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global tuna market by segmenting the market based on product type, species, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the tuna market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Shifting consumer preferences for seafood
- Rising Demand for Canned Tuna
Challenges
- High Operating Cost
- Representation at International Fora
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Canned
- Frozen
- Fresh
by Species
- Skipjack
- Yellowfin
- Albacore
- Bigeye
- Bluefin
by Country
- Japan
- United States
- Philippines
- Taiwan
- Republic of Korea
- Europe
- Others
