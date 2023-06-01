Global Tuna Market Report 2023: Shifting Consumer Preferences for Seafood Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuna Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tuna market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.8% to reach $53.36 billion in 2030 from $44.08 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

American Tuna

Starkist

Thai Union Group PCL

Tri Marine

Wild Planet

This report on global tuna market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global tuna market by segmenting the market based on product type, species, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the tuna market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shifting consumer preferences for seafood

Rising Demand for Canned Tuna

Challenges

High Operating Cost

Representation at International Fora

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

by Species

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye

Bluefin

by Country

Japan

United States

Philippines

Taiwan

Republic of Korea

Europe

Others

