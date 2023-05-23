Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Report 2023: Rapid Industrialization Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tunable diode laser analyzer market grew from $0.45 billion in 2022 to $0.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The tunable diode laser analyzer market is expected to grow to $0.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Major players in the tunable diode laser analyzer market are Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Servomex, AMETEK Inc., ABB Ltd., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., NEO monitors, Siemens AG, SpectraSensors, Focused Photonics, Norsk Elektro Optikk (NEO) Monitors AS, Unisearch Associates Inc., Axetris AG, and Boreal Laser Inc.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

The tunable diode laser analyzers market consists of sales hydrocarbon analyzers, infrared analyzers, nitrogen oxides and ammonia analyzers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Tunable diode laser analyzers (TDL analyzers) refer to gas analyzers that use laser absorption spectrometry to determine the concentration of specific species in a gas mixture.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is predicted to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of gas analyzers include oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, Cox analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, HX analyzer, CxHx analyzer, and others. The ammonia (NH3) gas analyzer is a unique tunable diode laser spectrometer used for direct ammonia measurement in stack and ammonia slip applications. For low maintenance and precise measurement, it employs a folded-path laser beam configuration.

The different measurement types include in-situ, and extractive, and are implemented in a wide range of verticals such as oil and gas, metals and mining, fertilizers, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and semiconductors.



The rapid industrialization is expected to propel the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market going forward. Industrialization refers to the process, by which an economy is transformed from a primarily agricultural one to one based on the manufacturing of goods. Tunable diode laser analyzers are used for measuring the concentration of specific species within a gas mixture using laser absorption spectrometry in various industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, landfill sites, chemical plants.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian Government export promotion agency, the appliances and consumer electronics (ACE) market in India is expected to grow to USD 21.18 billion by 2025 from USD 10.93 billion in 2019. India has potential to become a global manufacturing hub and by 2030, it can add more than USD 500 billion annually to the global economy. Therefore, the rise in demand for quality inspection and assurance is driving the growth of the surface vision and inspection market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the tunable diode laser analyzer market. Many companies operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position.

The countries covered in the tunable diode laser analyzer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Characteristics



3. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Trends And Strategies



4. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market- Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market



5. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market, Segmentation By Gas Analyzer, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oxygen (O2) Analyzer

Ammonia (NH3) Analyzer

Cox Analyzer

Moisture (H2O) Analyzer

HX Analyzer

CxHx Analyzer

Others

6.2. Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market, Segmentation By Measurement Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

In-Situ

Extractive

6.3. Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oil And Gas

Metals And Mining

Fertilizers

Cement

Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals

Pulp And Paper

Semiconductors

7. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

