Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) estimated at US$418.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$754.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oxygen (O2), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$243.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ammonia (NH3) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



COX Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR



In the global COX segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$67.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$122 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

Focused Photonics, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

NEO Monitors AS

Servomex

SICK AG

Siemens AG

SpectraSensors, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Oxygen (O2) (Gas Analyzer Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Oxygen (O2) (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Ammonia (NH3) (Gas Analyzer Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Ammonia (NH3) (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: COX (Gas Analyzer Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: COX (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Moisture (H2O) (Gas Analyzer Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Moisture (H2O) (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Other Gas Analyzer Types (Gas Analyzer Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Other Gas Analyzer Types (Gas Analyzer Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Cement (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Cement (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Gas

Analyzer Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:

2020 to 2027



Table 24: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas Analyzer Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 27: Canadian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Canadian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Gas Analyzer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tunable

Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share

Shift in Japan by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Chinese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by

Gas Analyzer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 35: Chinese Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Chinese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 38: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type:

2020-2027



Table 40: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in France

by Gas Analyzer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: French Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:

2020-2027



Table 46: French Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for

2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: German Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Italian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by

Gas Analyzer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 53: Italian Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer

(TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Italian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Tunable Diode Laser

Analyzer (TDLA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: United Kingdom Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer

Type: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Gas Analyzer Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry

Vertical for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas Analyzer Type

for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Rest of World Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)

Market Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799841/?utm_source=PRN



