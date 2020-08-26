Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Industry
Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market to Reach $754.1 Million by 2027
Aug 26, 2020, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) estimated at US$418.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$754.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oxygen (O2), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$243.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ammonia (NH3) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799841/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
COX Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR
In the global COX segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$67.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$122 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Ltd.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Focused Photonics, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- NEO Monitors AS
- Servomex
- SICK AG
- Siemens AG
- SpectraSensors, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799841/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Oxygen (O2) (Gas Analyzer Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Oxygen (O2) (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Ammonia (NH3) (Gas Analyzer Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Ammonia (NH3) (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: COX (Gas Analyzer Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: COX (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Moisture (H2O) (Gas Analyzer Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Moisture (H2O) (Gas Analyzer Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Gas Analyzer Types (Gas Analyzer Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Other Gas Analyzer Types (Gas Analyzer Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Cement (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Cement (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Gas
Analyzer Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 24: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas Analyzer Type for
2020 and 2027
Table 27: Canadian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Canadian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer
(TDLA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Gas Analyzer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tunable
Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share
Shift in Japan by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by
Gas Analyzer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer
(TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Chinese Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type:
2020-2027
Table 40: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 42: European Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in France
by Gas Analyzer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: French Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 46: French Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for
2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: German Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Italian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by
Gas Analyzer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
Table 53: Italian Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer
(TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Italian Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market
Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Tunable Diode Laser
Analyzer (TDLA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Gas Analyzer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: United Kingdom Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer
Type: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Share Breakdown by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Gas Analyzer Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Share Analysis by Gas Analyzer Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry
Vertical for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Gas Analyzer
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas Analyzer Type
for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Rest of World Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 70: Rest of World Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA)
Market Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799841/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker