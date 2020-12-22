Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Future Emphasis on the Environment to Drive 8.7% Gains for TDLA

Emerging from current COVID-19 related economic challenges, the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market is expected to reach US$765 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The current dual public health and economic crisis has complicated environmental compliance by creating operational and financial challenges for companies.

Post COVID-19 the focus on the environment will become sharper as stricter amendments are made to environmental regulations. Application of tunable diode laser analyzers in emission monitoring and control is poised to get a healthy boost. The most polluting of the industries will emerge as attractive revenue spinners with companies coming under pressure to resume environmental obligations applicable to their operations. Widely employed in on-line gas analysis processes, tunable diode laser analyzers are advanced devices intended to measure concentration of gases with superior selectivity of different components.

Sustained focus of environmental agencies such as the U.S. EPA on formulating new regulations and revising the existing rules favors growth in the tunable diode laser analyzers (TDLA) market. On August 13, 2020, the EPA announced two final rules revising and rolling back aspects of the VOC/methane New Source Performance Standards ( NSPS) pollution control standards. The new final rules are the 'Review Rule' or 'Policy Amendments' and the 'Reconsideration Rule' or 'Technical Amendments'. The 'Review Rule' entirely eliminates the standards for methane emissions, revised the 2016 and 2012 NSPS to remove storage and transmission segments from the category of sources regulated, and added new interpretations of the Clean Air Act that will have robust impact on the EPA's authority to regulate pollution.

Similarly in July 2020, the EPA proposed amendments to the 2013 National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional Boilers and Process Heaters. Boilers, the combustion devices intended to generate hot water or steam for on-site use in industrial operations, emit an array of air pollutants resulting in significant volumes of GHG emissions. The latest amendments aim to reduce toxic emissions from certain types of boiler units and illustrate the continued clean air progress made by the federal government.

The rule, known as the Boiler MACT, seeks to establish emission standards for categories of boilers on the basis of the maximum achievable control technologies (MACT), with the objective to further reduce emissions of hazardous air pollutants from boiler operations. The amendments and revisions to environmental guidelines would encourage industrial entities to streamline their emission control strategies, while placing emphasis on various related technologies such as TDLA systems. Extractive gas analyzers are used in a large number of industrial processes to measure major gas concentrations to the smallest of trace contaminants. The extractive measurement technology extracts a partial gas flow from process and through a sample system, prepares it for analysis.

Using various sensor technologies, the analyzer is able to distinguish a component and accurately measure its concentration. Determination of the concentration of gases in a process is used to control and monitor process flows, and is therefore decisive for the automation and optimization of processes and ensuring product quality. Extractive TDL analyzers offer accuracy, drift-free and reliable method for measurement of gas concentrations in a gas stream.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Subdued Industrial Activity Induces Weakness in TDLA Market

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, Climate Change & Habitat Destruction Fueling Pandemics to Encourage Demand for TDLAs

New EPA Regulations Favor Further Growth in Adoption of TDLA Systems

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): An Introduction

Extractive TDL Systems

In-Situ Gas Analyzers Offer Real-Time Gas Analyses to Improve Accuracy and Safety

Outlook

Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions to Galvanize Growth of Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Focus on Process Optimization & Environmental Monitoring to Support Demand

Oxygen-based Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Record Fastest Growth Rate

Oil & Gas Industry to Maintain Commanding Position in Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Post Strong Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Advanced Micro Instruments, Inc.

Applied Analytics, Inc.

Boreal Laser Inc.

ADEV S.r.l

Airoptic Sp. z o.o.

Analytical Technology and Control Limited

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Higher Return on Investment (ROI) by Operators to Benefit Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Rise in Emissions from Oil & Gas Activity and Growing Concerns to Boost Prospects

Slowdown in Oil and Gas Sector Amid COVID-19 Impacts Current Demand

Industry Focus on Methane Emissions from Oil & Gas Industry to Benefit Growth

Technology Advancements Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Propel Demand

Growing Investments in Process Automation in Industries Spur Growth Opportunities

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer Future Expansion

TDL Oxygen Analyzers Find Use in Critical Applications in Chemical Industry

TDLA Play a Vital Role in Preventing Explosion

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emission in Power Sector to Drive Demand

Rise in Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in Healthcare Industry

TDLAs Find Growing Use in Combustion Furnaces

Increasing Need to Monitor Pollutants Makes Cement Industry Hotbed for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Next-Generation Laser-based Gas Analyzers for High-Dust Settings

Increasing Integration of SCR Technology with DeNOX Systems to Boost Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Demand

COVID-19 to Augment Demand for Remote Monitoring Devices in Mining Industry

