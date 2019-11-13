Global Tungsten Carbide Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tungsten Carbide Market By End-User (Automotive Industry, Aerospace & Defense, Mining & Construction Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Electronic Industry & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tungsten carbide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.8% during the forecast period

The market is mainly driven by increasing research & development activities to augment the growth in technology and superior properties compared to other materials.

Notably, tungsten carbide is one of the metal carbides, which is produced by the reaction of tungsten hexachloride with methanol or methane. On account of tungsten carbide's high resistivity to abrasion, it is extensively used in the manufacturing industries for cutting tools. However, it can decompose at higher temperatures and revert into its initial form, as tungsten and a carbide.

Markedly, the market for tungsten carbide has been segmented into end-user, application and region. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, mining and construction industry, oil & gas industry, electronic industry and others.

Among these subsegments, the automotive industry accounted for the highest market share accounting for nearly 34.2% in 2018. The industry led the end-user industry owing to its extensive use. While, based on application (cemented carbide, industrial alloys, mill products, jewellery, surgical tools, others (tipping trekking, ski poles).

Among the application sub-segments, cemented carbide application led the tungsten carbide market in 2018 holding a market share of 61% owing to the growing demand for metal cutting tools in machinery. Use of tungsten carbide in jewellery application is expected to register the fastest growth owing to the property of resistance to scratching and hardness of material.

Regionally, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific tungsten carbide market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the market include, Sandvik AB, Kennametal, Umicore, Ceratizit S.A, Sumitomo Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, China Minmetals Corporation, Xiamen Tungsten Co.,Ltd, American Elements, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Tungsten Carbide Industry Overview



6. Global Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By End-User (Automotive Industry, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Mining and Construction Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Electronic Industry and Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Cemented carbide, Industrial alloys, Mill products, Jewelry, Surgical tools, Others (tipping trekking, ski poles))

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End use Industry

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. China Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

7.4. Japan Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

7.5. South Korea Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

7.6. India Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

7.7. Australia Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

7.8. Taiwan Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



8. Europe Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End use Industry

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Germany Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

8.4. Russia Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

8.5. United Kingdom Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

8.6. France Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

8.7. Italy Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



9. North America Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End use Industry

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. United States Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

9.4. Canada Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

9.5. Mexico Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



10. South America Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End use Industry

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Brazil Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

10.4. Argentina Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

10.5. Colombia Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.1.2. By Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By End use Industry

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. Saudi Arabia Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

11.4. Iran Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

11.5. South Africa Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

11.6. UAE Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Sandvik AB

15.2.2. Kennametal

15.2.3. Umicore

15.2.4. Ceratizit SA

15.2.5. Sumitomo Corporation

15.2.6. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

15.2.7. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

15.2.8. China Minmetals Corporation

15.2.9. Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd

15.2.10. American Elements



16. Strategic Recommendations



